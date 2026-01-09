Leo Brent Bozell III sworn in as US ambassador-designate to SA: Here are his goals

Bozell’s swearing-in takes place against the backdrop of strained relations between the US and South Africa.

Leo Brent Bozell III has been formally sworn in as the United States (US) ambassador-designate to South Africa.

The confirmation was made in a statement released by the US Embassy in South Africa on Friday.

Bozell was nominated by US President Donald Trump in March 2025 to succeed Reuben Brigety as Washington’s top envoy in Pretoria.

In its statement, the embassy said it anticipated continued cooperation with South Africa under Bozell’s leadership, noting that his official assumption of duties is still subject to diplomatic protocol.

“The US Embassy looks forward to working under his leadership to advance American priorities and promote a safer, stronger, and more prosperous America through continued engagement with South Africa.

“He will formally assume his duties following the presentation of his credentials to the Government of South Africa,” the statement reads.

Leo Brent Bozell III’s appointment amid strained relations

Bozell’s swearing-in takes place against the backdrop of strained relations between the US and South Africa, tensions that have persisted since Trump returned to office in January.

The deterioration of relations began when Trump signed an executive order suspending US aid to South Africa and announced a refugee programme targeting Afrikaners.

The move followed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s signing of the Expropriation Act, legislation that permits land expropriation without compensation under certain conditions.

The Trump administration has also repeatedly accused South Africa of conducting what it has termed a “white genocide” against Afrikaners — claims strongly rejected by the South African government.

Further signalling the diplomatic rift, the US largely abstained from participating in G20 activities hosted by South Africa this year.

Trump has also publicly stated that South Africa would not be welcome in the US for G20-related events scheduled for 2026.

Senate confirmation and Bozell’s priorities

The US Senate confirmed Bozell’s appointment in December 2025, with Republicans securing approval by a 53–43 vote over Democratic opposition.

During his nomination hearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on 23 October, Bozell, in written testimony submitted at the time, stated that he was appearing “at a challenging moment for US-South Africa relations”.

Bozell further stated that, if confirmed, he would raise US objections to what he described as South Africa’s shifting foreign policy alignment towards its “competitors” such as Russia, China and Iran.

“I would press South Africa to end proceedings against Israel before the International Court of Justice and to pressure the International Criminal Court prosecutor to discontinue this lawfare, which is belied by Israel’s support for the ceasefire in Gaza and commitment to the rules of war throughout the conflict,” he further remarked.

He also reiterated Trump’s stance on offering refuge to Afrikaners who feel threatened in South Africa.

In addition to political and security concerns, Bozell said he would prioritise economic engagement between the two countries amid negotiations over the African Growth and Opportunity Act (Agoa),

Bozell added that he will advocate for business interests by promoting fair trade practices and reducing barriers that will level the playing field for US companies and “empower South Africa as an engine of economic growth, creating a more prosperous future for both our countries”.

“It is essential to actively engage on areas of disagreement while seeking opportunities to foster mutual benefit. I see the real opportunity for a lasting partnership.”

