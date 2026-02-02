Lesufi’s administration accuses DA of being ‘architect of political instability’

The Gauteng Provincial Government stated that the reclassification of crime wardens was in line with Public Protector remedial action.

The Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) has questioned the motives of the DA’s proposed legal action over the rebranding of the “AmaPanyaza”.

The Department of Justice and Constitutional Development (DJCD) on Friday announced that the Gauteng Crime Prevention Wardens would be reclassified as peace officers to assist provincial law enforcement.

A Public Protector report on the wardens found that the officers were “irregularly established” and mandated remedial action that the provincial government has since sought to comply with.

However, the DA remains dissatisfied with the officers’ preparedness for their roles and will seek a legal opinion on the decision.

‘Politically motivated’

The provincial government on Sunday accused the DA of promoting political agendas over the well-being of the province’s residents.

“This is not principled opposition; it is an admission that their loyalty lies not with stable governance, but solely with their own political power.

“This politically motivated manoeuvre is consistent with the DA’s pattern of manufacturing crises over providing solutions,” stated the GPG.

It explained that the reclassification of the wardens was in line with the public protector’s recommendations and was a decision taken in collaboration with the DJCD and the police ministry.

Questioning the decision was thus akin to attacking the public protector, national departments and the government of national unity, the GPG stated.

“The DA makes it clear that they view any portfolio or policy not under their direct control as illegitimate,” the province stated.

Law enforcement stretched

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga on Friday highlighted that the peace officers were still undergoing training and questioned how stringently the “legal deficiencies” in their appointments had been addressed.

“This is particularly concerning given that the Premier Panyaza Lesufi-led government has repeatedly cut corners in its attempts to legalise the appointment of the wardens,” said Msimanga.

Lesufi’s administration stated that law enforcement resources across the province were strained as it was dealing with mass shootings, illegal mining, school transport safety and by-law enforcement.

It was adamant that most communities supported deploying crime wardens to supplement law enforcement.

“These agencies require unwavering support, yet the DA is determined to undermine the intergovernmental efforts aimed at providing it.

“The DA has established itself as an architect of political instability, willing to misrepresent facts and weaponise oversight and accountability processes,” the administration claimed.

