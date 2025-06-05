Lesufi links vehicles to crime as Gauteng launches new number plate system

The new vehicle registration plate system will feature three letters and three numbers.

City of Joburg Transport MMC Kenny Kunene (L), Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi (C) and Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela. Picture: X / @GautengProvince

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi says the province’s current number plate format is running out of combinations, prompting the introduction of a new system designed to enhance crime-fighting efforts.

Lesufi, alongside Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, unveiled the new vehicle registration plates at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Thursday.

New number plates for Gauteng motorists

The new number plates will include several innovative features designed to enhance security and traceability.

These plates will be embedded with QR codes and a track-and-trace system for vehicle identification and registration.

Additional design elements include the South African national flag and name, as well as a tamper-evident security decal designed to curb counterfeiting.

Beyond crime prevention, the plates will also serve a broader range of administrative and economic functions.

They will support the Gauteng government in collecting revenue and enforcing vehicle roadworthiness and insurance compliance.

The data captured through the new system will also contribute to improved planning and policymaking.

Furthermore, the initiative will help manage the number plate supply chain, hold manufacturers accountable throughout the value chain, and create economic opportunities by empowering locally based small, micro, and medium enterprises (SMMEs).

As part of the rollout, the provincial government has also introduced state-owned vehicles – referred to as the G-fleet – equipped with the new number plates.

This marks the start of a six-month pilot project that will precede a full rollout across the province.

[WATCH] : The g-Fleet Management vehicles will be affixed with the new number plates as part of the six-month pilot project, before a provincial rollout. The system is expected to strengthen the vehicle registration assist with crime prevention.#GPNewNumberPlates #TacklingG13 pic.twitter.com/f7GgTSLO6P — Gauteng Provincial Gov (@GautengProvince) June 5, 2025

Existing format reaching its limit

Speaking during the launch at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Thursday, Lesufi said the system is expected to strengthen vehicle registration and assist with crime prevention.

“[Whether] you like it or not, 85% of all the crimes that are committed in Gauteng, a motor vehicle is involved. Either it’s the getaway, or that car itself is stolen, or the registration of that car is faulty.

“So if we have to fight crime, we have to overhaul the car registration regime,” he said.

The premier also highlighted the issue of the province exhausting its available number plate sequences.

“Those that were born in this province, they know we are used to having a yellow number plate that ends with T [which stood for] Transvaal.

“We migrated to GP [Gauteng Province]. It was three alphabets and three numbers, then GP, [but] we ran out of that.

“We went to the current one, which is two alphabets, [two] numbers and [two more] alphabets. We are running out of that.

“So we said, let’s take advantage of this migration and create a completely new digital system that can be accountable.”

Under the new system, vehicle registration plates will consist of three letters followed by three numbers before the ‘GP’ designation.

The current number plate series is reportedly set to remain in use until all combinations are exhausted, which is expected to occur around 2038.