Lesufi suspends two community safety officials amid financial irregularities probe

Lesufi recently reshuffled several heads of departments within the Gauteng provincial government.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has suspended the provincial community safety head of department (HOD), Nontsikelelo Sisulu, and the department’s chief financial officer, Mduduzi Malope.

The duo was suspended with immediate effect on Tuesday, 5 August 2025.

Suspensions

Lesufi explained that the suspensions are a precautionary measure to ensure fair and unbiased investigations.

“The provincial government is committed to restoring public trust by upholding the highest standards of integrity.

“We maintain a zero-tolerance stance against corruption and misconduct. Through proactive and corrective measures, we will strengthen governance, ensure the ethical and responsible use of public funds, and safeguard the interests of Gauteng residents,” said Lesufi.

Lesufi said an acting HOD and CFO will be appointed to ensure continuity of service delivery.

Reshuffle

On Sunday, Lesufi announced that he had removed or reshuffled several heads of departments within the Gauteng provincial government due to a series of underexpenditure and underperformance by departments, lifestyle audits, and failures to meet performance targets in some instances.

The shake-up comes after forensic investigation reports were released, detailing corruption and maladministration.

“Corruption continues to be one of the country’s most pressing challenges, undermining effective governance and sustainable development,” said Lesufi.

Forensic reports

The 39 forensic reports mentioned by Lesufi follow the 47 reports announced by the premier on 24 June.

“The released reports detail investigations into serious offences and improper behaviour across multiple departments. They cover a wide range of misconduct, from criminal acts to minor breaches of conduct.”

The Gauteng premier said the reports will not be released at this stage, to avoid “harming the enforcement or implementation of the recommendations”.

“We are aware that releasing certain details early might disrupt ongoing legal cases or make it harder to follow the recommendations, including putting whistleblowers’ identities and safety at risk.”

G20 in Joburg

Meanwhile, with just over 100 days left before the City of Johannesburg hosts world leaders at the crucial G20 Summit, Lesufi believes the city will be ready for the event in November, despite the amount of work that still needs to be completed.

The city of Johannesburg has been on a frantic rush to repair roads and potholes, dysfunctional traffic lights, which cause heavy traffic congestion and raw sewage flowing in the streets ahead of the G20 Summit.

At a media briefing in Midrand on Sunday, Lesufi told journalists that his administration would embark on visits every Tuesday to ensure the city of Joburg is ready for the G20 Summit in November.

Additional reporting by Gareth Cotterell

