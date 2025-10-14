Lesufi suspends Gauteng health HOD, calls made to place department under administration

Gauteng health HOD Lesiba Malotana has been suspended weeks after the SIU revealed widespread corruption in the department.

Gauteng Department of Health head of department (HOD) Lesiba Malotana has been placed on suspension with immediate effect.

Premier Panyaza Lesufi announced Malotana’s suspension on Tuesday morning in light of revelations made regarding a procurement syndicate operating within the provincial health structures.

The health department has been under intense pressure after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) detailed how over R2 billion had been siphoned from Tembisa Hospital.

“The Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) reaffirms its full support for the work of the SIU and other law enforcement agencies,” stated the GPG.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment in our commitment to root out maladministration and to uphold the highest standards of accountability and ethical leadership.”

Malotana will be replaced by Dr Darion Barclay, who will be drafted in to fill the HOD position on an acting basis.

Barclay had been serving as the HOD for Corporate Governance and Traditional Affairs, a portfolio that covers many aspects of municipal governance.

Administration calls

The DA has been calling for Malotana’s removal for two years, questioning whether his appointment was above board.

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga accused Lesufi of partaking in a public relations exercise and suggested that greater measures needed to be taken.

“The whole health department needs to be put under administration, and there needs to be a forensic investigation into all the dealings that have happened recently in the department,” Msimanga told The Citizen.

“Now Panyaza is acting, not because this is the right thing to do, which he should have done two years ago, but he is acting because he wants to be seen to be doing something,” Msimanga added.

While announcing Malotana’s suspension, the GPG said it would be making the performance agreements of Lesufi’s MECs public this week.

Questions over Malotana’s appointment

Over a year ago, the DA launched a petition to review Malotana’s appointment, noting how the SIU’s investigation was already making headway.

“It should not be forgotten that the department tried to cover up the corrupt payments at Tembisa Hospital revealed by murdered whistleblower Babita Deokaran,” the party stated in September 2024.

That same month, parliament’s portfolio committee on public service and administration noted that Malotana was appointed despite the SIU alleging he was part of an R8 million bribery scandal.

“There is a question of whether proper procedures were followed in Mr Malotana’s appointment, including verification of his qualifications and consideration of alleged corrupt activities,” committee chair Jan de Villiers stated in 2024.

