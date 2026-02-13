Lesufi welcomes deployment of soldiers to tackle illegal mining in Gauteng

'Illegal mining undermines the rule of law, endangers communities, destroys critical infrastructure, and damages Gauteng's economy.'

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has welcomed the deployment of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to support the South African Police Service (Saps) in tackling illegal mining, calling it a decisive and necessary intervention against a growing threat.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the deployment during his ninth State of the Nation Address (Sona) at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday, saying the SANDF would assist in combating both gangsterism and illegal mining.

“To strengthen our fight against gang violence, I am deploying the South African National Defence Force to support the police, as we did to great effect with illegal mining,” Ramaphosa said. “I have directed the Minister of Police and the SANDF to develop a tactical plan within the next few days for deployment in the Western Cape and Gauteng to deal with gang violence and illegal mining.”

Reacting to the announcement, Lesufi said illegal mining undermines the rule of law, endangers communities, destroys critical infrastructure, and damages Gauteng’s economy.

“Illegal mining has become a serious criminal enterprise that threatens the safety of our communities, exploits vulnerable people, and causes extensive environmental damage.

“The deployment of soldiers to assist the police demonstrates the government’s commitment to restoring law and order and protecting communities,” he said.

Lesufi’s spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, added that Gauteng has borne the brunt of illegal mining, facing violent crime, unsafe abandoned shafts, and intimidation of residents in affected areas.

“The Premier expressed confidence that the joint deployment will strengthen law enforcement capacity and enhance coordinated operations against illegal mining syndicates,” Mhlanga said.

Ramaphosa noted that, as required by the constitution, he will inform the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces of the timing, location, and cost of the SANDF deployment.

On Thursday, at the Sona parade, Police Minister Firoz Cachalia and Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga hinted that Ramaphosa would announce either a military deployment to Cape Town or a new crime-fighting strategy during his address.

