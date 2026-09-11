Life imprisonment for Limpopo father who killed daughter, torched mother’s house

'The accused is not a first-time offender and has eight previous convictions for violent offences.'

A Tshitale man was sentenced to life imprisonment for murder and 10 years for arson after he torched his former partner’s house and then killed their four-year-old daughter, the Waterval Regional Court ruled on Friday.

Threats followed protection order

According to NPA Limpopo regional spokesperson Mashudu Malabi, Tshilidzi Vincent Mudau, 39, pleaded not guilty to both charges.

He was represented by several legal representatives during the trial before deciding to represent himself.

Malabi explained what triggered the attack.

“After learning of this, Mudau telephoned her and threatened to burn down her house and kill their four-year-old daughter if she did not allow him access to the child,” Malabi said.

Child snatched and killed near crime scene

The mother had applied for a protection order against Mudau on 4 December 2023, before the threats began.

Malabi described how she discovered the fire.

“Later that day, the mother received information that her house had been set alight and rushed to the scene with members of her family,” he said.

Mudau then arrived while she was speaking to police and snatched the child from her arms.

“A short distance away, he held the child by her legs and smashed her head against the ground twice,” Malabi said. The child died from multiple skull fractures, and Mudau was arrested at the scene.

Prosecution highlights history of violence

State Prosecutor Lebogang Maluleke argued during sentencing that the crime amounted to a brutal form of gender-based violence against one of society’s most vulnerable members.

She also pointed to Mudau’s criminal record.

“The accused is not a first-time offender and has eight previous convictions for violent offences, demonstrating a pattern of violent conduct,” Maluleke argued.

She said he showed no remorse and was not suitable for rehabilitation.

NPA vows to keep pursuing violent offenders

The court ordered the sentences to run concurrently, resulting in an effective life sentence.

Limpopo Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Ivy Thenga welcomed the outcome.

“The sanctity of human life can never be overemphasised,” she said.

She vowed to continue taking action against violent offenders.

“We will continue to pursue these matters vigorously to protect the most vulnerable members of our society and to send a clear message that such conduct will not be tolerated,” Thenga said.

Malabi noted that Thenga also commended the prosecution and investigating teams for their diligence in securing justice for the victim and her family.