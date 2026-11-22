When complete, the road will connect eight villages across Mopani and Capricorn districts.

A protracted Limpopo road project abandoned by contractors for years amid allegations of corruption, inefficiency, brown envelopes and being used as a pawn for politicians to bag votes between elections, is now set to open to traffic.

This after nine years of missing deadlines.

The 33km, R400 million project stretching from D15 Morebeng to D3232 into the Sekgosese communities under Greater Letaba Local Municipality in Mopani District, was abandoned by contractors a few years after it was commissioned by the then Limpopo Premier Chupu Stanley Mathabatha in 2017.

The project was allegedly used as a pawn by politicians to garner votes between election seasons.

Delays

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the stalled Morebeng-Sekgosese road upgrade project in Limpopo in February 2022, months after the local government elections and two years before the 2024 provincial and national elections. His primary objective was to inspect progress on the gravel-to-tar route (roads D15, D3150, and D3232).

When complete, the road would connect eight villages across Mopani and Capricorn districts, linking Morebeng and Sekgosese/Tshabelane communities.

The president was paraded around the project by ANC bigwigs such as the then Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, Premier Chupu Stanley Mathabatha, MEC for Limpopo Department of Public Works, Roads and Infrastructure Namane Dickson Masemola, and Chief Executive Officer for Roads Agency Limpopo (RAL) Gabriel Maluleke, among others.

All four had allegedly promised the president the project was nearing completion and would be opened to traffic before the 2024 provincial and national elections.

When the president turned his back, the project missed a series of deadlines for completion.

In light of this, Premier Phophi Ramathuba ordered the road be completed.

“President Matamela is my president, and I am not going to sit on my laurels and do nothing when people ostensibly lie to him. Those who lied to my president, telling him the project is going to be complete in record time, will rue the day they messed up with me, with the president,” she added.

She then ordered a full-scale forensic investigation by the provincial department of public works, now under MEC Tonny Ernest Rachoene.

The investigation would cover allegations that a senior manager at RAL irregularly paid the failed contractor delivering the project. RAL has since confirmed that the manager paid the contractor a staggering R20 million retention fee before the project was put to bed.

The premier further appointed a new contractor to complete the remaining scope of work on 18 August 2025. The contracting company, Mathothoka Trading CC, promised to finalise the project before the end of 2025 at a cost of R107 483 304.

Speaking to The Citizen on Friday, RAL CEO Makhitha Chesane confirmed a total of 3.5km of road had been tarred as promised.

“We had given the bridges a period of 12 months more for completion, and we believe between this December and January next year, both the road and bridges would be ready for use,” he said.

Spokesperson for the Department of Public Works, Tendani Munyai, also confirmed the project was set for completion.

“The scope of work entailed the construction of 3.5km of Road D3150 and the completion of two bridges. The road works included base layer construction, priming and asphalt surfacing.

“The project included two bridges. On Bridge 1, structural works have been completed, and backfilling behind the abutments is currently underway.

“Due to severe flooding experienced across the province between December 2025 and March 2026, additional span length was required on Bridge 2, resulting in a scope adjustment. Construction is currently in progress, with completion targeted for 30 January 2027,” she said.

Managing Director of Mathothoka Trading CC, George Dukwara, said he was optimistic the project would be completed on time.

He said the project not only brought drivable roads and five-star bridges to withstand the test of time in Letaba, but also created 37 jobs for local unemployed men and women.

This week, The Citizen visited the project and spoke to residents who shared their hopes for the road.

Wholesale resident Gladys Mkhari said travelling from there to Soekmekaar was difficult.

“Instead of taking two hours, we will now take about 30 minutes. This is a Christmas present before Christmas.”

Jane Letsoalo of Thakhelang praised Ramathuba’s intervention.

“We are about to cruise well, here in Sekgosese and the entire community is on Cloud 9.”

But a man who only introduced himself as Robert in Senwamokgope said Diretwa di boya mokatong– a Sepedi idiom which loosely translates to “We will cross the bridge when we get there”.

“Let them complete the project 100% before we heap them with praise. We have seen a lot of calamity on this project, and we don’t want to see more,” said Robert.