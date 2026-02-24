Limpopo family sues health MEC over psychiatric patient’s death

A postmortem found multiple gunshot wounds, contradicting earlier claims of a fatal assault by another patient.

The family of a psychiatric patient who died after he was allegedly attacked by another patient at Philadelphia Hospital in Dennilton, Limpopo, is suing health MEC Masesi Mashego for damages in connection with the incident.

Klaas Ledwaba allegedly died during a scuffle with another psychiatric patient having a psychotic episode and started attacking those around him.

Conflicting accounts of the fatal incident

The patient, 45, was allegedly shot in both legs by a security officer who was attempting to defuse the situation.

Another security officer suffered gunshot wounds allegedly caused by a ricochet of a bullet fired by a fellow officer in the incident.

However, Ledwaba’s family say his death remains surrounded by confusion and conflicting reports, with questions whether he was also shot by the hospital’s private security personnel.

The two armed guards are alleged to have first run away from the allegedly aggressive patient, but returned and opened fire through a locked gate.

The family has since escalated its fight for accountability and issued summons in the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane after receiving no response to a formal letter of demand served on Mashego.

Summons issued in Limpopo High Court

According to the family’s lawyers, Hlayisani Ngobeni Attorneys, the letter was delivered to the MEC, but no reply was received within the stipulated timeframe.

“Consequently, summons have now been issued in the high court. We are awaiting the allocation of a case number,” said attorney Kamogelo Maphanga.

Once a case number has been assigned, the family intends to formally serve both the MEC and the private security company contracted at the time of the incident.

Postmortem findings contradict initial narrative

The legal action follows months of dispute over the circumstances surrounding Ledwaba’s death at the public health facility.

According to family spokesperson Seun Mogotji, they were initially informed by senior officials, including representatives of the Limpopo department of health, that Ledwaba had died after being violently attacked by another patient, allegedly involving genital mutilation.

He said the family has rejected that version of events as “categorically false”.

They refer to the postmortem report, which found Ledwaba died from multiple gunshot wounds, including fatal injuries to the head.

Mogotji said his body was identified by relatives on 10 March, 2025 and the family maintains his organs were intact, contradicting earlier narratives.

“Despite this incontrovertible forensic evidence, the MEC has failed to publicly correct the false version of events or to provide a coherent explanation for how such grave misinformation was released in the first place,” he said.

Concerns over patient safety and accountability

The matter was referred to the health ombud’s office, which subsequently directed it back to the provincial department.

The family have also raised concerns about the use of live ammunition inside a health care facility and the broader management of patient safety.

Mogotji said the court action marks their latest step in pursuing truth, justice, and accountability.

Neil Shikwambana, the provincial health department spokesperson, had not replied to questions by the time of publication.

