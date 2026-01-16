Limpopo floods claim nine lives, billions needed for damages

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba has described the floods in the province as a 'dark cloud' that has devastated the province.

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba has described the floods in the province as a “dark cloud” that has devastated the province, claiming about nine lives, and requiring billions to repair damages.

Ramathuba was updating the media on Friday following persistent rain and devastating floods.

Weather warning

The South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a Red Level 10 warning for Limpopo for Thursday, 15 January, and Friday, 16 January 2026.

This inclement weather could lead to continued heavy downpours over parts of Limpopo.

These include Ba-Phalaborwa, Chabane, Greater Giyani, Greater Letaba, Greater Tzaneen and Maruleng.

Residents trapped

Ramathuba said residents are trapped by floodwaters.

“We’ve gathered here under a dark cloud that is unleashed, astonishing rains, unprecedented in their intensity, measuring up to 400 millimetres in just near days. The devastation inflicted upon our communities, our infrastructure, and tragically, the loss of lives can never be overstated.”

Devastation profound

Ramathuba said the repercussions of the floods are profound.

“Roads have been swept away. Bridges are no longer standing, and communities are cut off from their economic lifelines and their daily routines. Water and electricity infrastructure have been severely damaged, causing consternation amongst our communities, because this is a basic necessity that we all rely on for survival.

“Schools have been destroyed. Health facilities, crippled, and families are displaced. Their rooms are reduced to memories. As of today, we regret to inform you that we have lost a total of nine lives to these floods. This is the number that includes the seven that happened during December, and the two that happened since the first of January,” Ramathuba said.

Heartbreaking

An emotional Ramathuba also shared the heartbreaking news of the five-year-old Siyanda Baloyi, who was reported missing on Thursday morning, 15 January 2026.

“With the latest heartbreaking case involving a five-year-old child, who could not be saved by his parents, when they were fighting desperately for safety in the Mbaula village.”

Ramathuba conveyed her deepest condolences to all families grieving during this tragic period.

“We mourn together, and I believe, as a prior province, who will rise together.”

Billions needed

Ramathuba said they convened an emergency meeting with the extended executive council, which included local and district municipalities and other stakeholders, to begin the daunting task of quantifying the extent of the damage, particularly infrastructure damage.

“There is, at the moment, if I can share with you, that over four billion [rands] would be required to cover work across infrastructure. However, I must emphasise that these figures just remain provisional because we have not yet assessed certain areas, which are very difficult for us to, which we can’t even access.”

“Even those with helicopters, because of the weather and other challenges, are not able to access some of those areas. So we anticipate the worst outcomes, as assessments continue amidst weather challenges.”

Flights resume

Meanwhile, as Limpopo enters a fifth day of heavy rainfall and flooding, flights to and from Hoedspruit have resumed.

On Wednesday, Airlink suspended all flights due to severe flooding that left many roads impassable and restricted access to the airport, which serves communities in the area, the nearby Kruger National Park, and surrounding lodges and resorts.

