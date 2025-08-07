Limpopo cautions drivers as hailstorm causes multiple vehicle crashes on N1

Traffic officers are monitoring the situation on N1.

Parts of the country are already feeling the pinch of the cold weather that is expected to last into the weekend in some provinces.

On Thursday, the South African Weather Service (Saws) issued a yellow level 3 warning for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng, Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

“Severe thunderstorms are expected to cause localised flooding, small hail and wind damage due to a cut-off low-pressure system moving over the region,” warned the weather service.

ALSO READ: Weather alert: Hailstorms in FS and NC, snow in EC and damaging waves

“Rainfall amounts of up to 15 to 20mm in an hour are expected in some places. Maximum temperatures are also expected to be low due to the cut-off low-pressure system’s core moving over Gauteng.

“A cut-off low is expected to result in cloudy and cold conditions over the central and eastern parts of the country between Wednesday and Thursday, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers expected over Gauteng, Free State, Mpumalanga, North West and KwaZulu-Natal.

“A cold front will make landfall in the Western Cape on Saturday, where 30-60% showers and rain are expected along the west coast and the adjacent interior.”

Weather: Hailstorm causes havoc in Limpopo

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety alerted motorists of a hailstorm on the N1 between Polokwane and Mokopane.

“Motorists are advised to drive with caution due to slippery roads,” the department warned.

By midday, the department had recorded two accidents due to the slippery roads in different sections of the N1 South.

ALSO READ: Gauteng braces for cold, cloudy weather — but no rain expected

In the first accident in Ysterberg, three vehicles were involved in a side-swipe accident – a heavy motor vehicle, a petrol tanker, a light delivery vehicle and a BMW.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

One lane was closed as a result.

The second accident occurred at Caltex, next to The Ranch Resort, when a heavy motor vehicle and a light delivery vehicle collided head-on.

Two people were transported to a nearby hospital for their injuries.

“Traffic officers are monitoring the situation on N1, and all emergency services stakeholders are on standby,” said the department.

“It’s recommended that motorists exercise extra caution when driving in these conditions by reducing speed, maintaining a safe following distance, and activating headlights for improved visibility.”

NOW READ: Snow forecast for Gauteng as cold weather grips SA