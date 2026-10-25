Limpopo housing project nears completion after 10 years amid corruption allegations

Minister Thembi Simelane blamed the 10-year construction delay on labour, Covid-19 and the weather.

The long-delayed Marapong Community Residential Units (CRU) project in Lephalale will be completed before the end of the year, the Limpopo Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (Coghsta) said on Thursday.

Responding to The Citizen this week, departmental spokesperson Tsakane Baloyi said all units are now complete, with the department just waiting for Eskom to connect electricity.

The housing project consists of 150 blocks with 514 units, including four blocks for people living with disabilities.

Baloyi said R30 million was initially allocated for the construction of Marapong Residential Community Units in 2025-26, with another R10 million handed over in 2026-27.

It formed part of the province’s spending of R866 million towards the construction of houses in the 2026-27 financial year.

10-year delay in housing project

Former MEC Rodgers Basikopo Makamu, now MEC for agriculture and rural development, said more than 400 title deeds were handed over in Marapong Extension 4, while oversight visits addressed historical delays and pushed contractors to complete the project.

Makamu said construction delays of over 10 years at the Marapong housing project prompted him to maintain strict oversight of contractor performance and project timelines.

Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane revealed in a parliamentary response that the housing development, which began during former president Jacob Zuma’s second term, will be completed during the 2025-26 financial year.

Minister blames labour and floods

The minister was responding to a question in Parliament by EFF MP Mandisa Makesini about the lack of progress, amid allegations of corruption involving officials and service providers.

Simelane said Coghsta had attributed the delays to “a combination of systemic, operational, and external challenges” including community unrest among SMMEs demanding inclusion in civil works, underperformance of the principal agent leading to termination and replacement, payment delays to SMMEs and local labour due to rate disputes dating back to 2016, and temporary site closures.

“External disruptions included the Covid-19 lockdown and seasonal flooding. Internal challenges included relocation of existing dwellers, demolition of asbestos-containing structures, encroachment of informal dwellings, delays in NHBRC enrolment, and up to six changes of principal agents,” said the minister.

Corruption allegations

Responding to the corruption allegations contained in a forensic report that has not been made public, Simelane said her department takes the allegations seriously.

She said internal processes are being followed.

“The department remains committed to ensuring accountability and consequence management where wrongdoing is established, safe to say necessary actions would be taken upon the conclusion of the relevant processes,” she added.

Baloyi told The Citizen she is not aware of the corruption allegations involving the department or the service providers. She noted that some delays were caused by Covid-19 and the floods.

She said the department is holding weekly meetings and monitoring the project to prevent further delays.

“The project will be completed before the end of the 2026 financial year,” Baloyi confirmed.