Limpopo man sentenced to 72 years for killing partner and baby

Lunghani Mhlongo set his house on fire to destroy evidence after murdering his girlfriend and their eight-month-old child during a domestic dispute.

A 30-year-old man from Dan village in Tzaneen has been handed an effective 25-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to murdering his partner and their infant child before attempting to destroy the evidence by burning down his home.

The Limpopo Division of the High Court sitting in Polokwane convicted and sentenced Lunghani Mhlongo to a cumulative 72 years’ imprisonment on multiple charges.

He received 60 years for two counts of murder, five years for defeating the ends of justice and seven years for arson.

The court ordered these sentences to run concurrently, resulting in a direct imprisonment term of 25 years.

The murders and cover-up

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Limpopo, Mhlongo admitted to the killing of his partner, Hope Nkuna, and their eight-month-old baby on 15 September 2024.

He then entered into a plea and sentencing agreement under Section 105A of the Criminal Procedure Act 51 of 1977.

The tragedy unfolded when an argument erupted between the couple at his parental home where they lived together.

During the confrontation, Mhlongo assaulted Nkuna while she was carrying their baby on her back.

Nkuna collided with a table during the assault, causing the piece of furniture to strike the child on the head.

“He then continued to assault her by throttling her until she became unresponsive,” regional spokesperson for the NPA in Limpopo, Mashudu Malabi, said.

Upon checking on the baby, Mhlongo discovered the infant was also unresponsive.

Following the incident, Mhlongo left his RDP house and went to stay with another family living in the same yard.

“Twelve days later, he asked his brother to assist him in moving a bed from his RDP house,” Malabi said. The brother detected a strong odour coming from the dwelling and immediately alerted other family members.

Realising that the bodies would soon be discovered, Mhlongo set the house alight in a desperate attempt to conceal the evidence before fleeing the scene.

“Community members alerted the police and he was subsequently apprehended.”

Condemnation of domestic violence

Malabi said that during sentencing proceedings, state advocate Patrick Magoda argued that the gravity of the murders was significantly compounded by Mhlongo’s actions in the aftermath.

The deliberate arson was not only considered a serious criminal offence but also posed a direct danger to surrounding property and the wider community.

The attempt to conceal the crimes further amounted to defeating the administration of justice and undermining the proper functioning of the criminal justice system,” Malabi said.

“Society has a compelling interest in the protection of vulnerable persons, particularly women and children, and in the firm condemnation of domestic violence and conduct aimed at obstructing justice,” the state said.

The prosecution underscored that murder remains among the gravest offences in South African law, involving the unlawful and intentional taking of human life while striking at the core of constitutional rights to life and security.

Call for accountability

The NPA welcomed the sentence as a step towards justice and deterrence. Director of Public Prosecutions in Limpopo, Ivy Thenga, emphasised the fundamental importance of protecting human life.

“The value of human life cannot be overstated,” Thenga said, adding that the NPA would continue to pursue such matters vigorously to ensure accountability and serve as a deterrent to potential offenders.

“She also commended Magoda and all stakeholders involved in securing the conviction,” Malabi said.

