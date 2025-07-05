‘They will rue the day we crossed paths’: Limpopo mayor threatens construction mafia after stalled projects

Maila said the 'construction mafia' was costing the South African government and construction industry millions of rands through disruptions and extortion.

Disruptions and blockages of construction sites by the so-called construction mafias cost the South African economy more than R68 billion before the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was revealed by the mayor of the Fetakgomo Tubatse Local Municipality, Eddy Shebeshebe Maila, on Thursday.

Maila was speaking during the handover of two service providers for an 8km road construction project in Praktiseer Township, outside the mining-rich town of Burgersfort in Limpopo.

The handover was held at a glittering ceremony at Madikiloshe Malepe Sports Ground on Thursday, with more than 1 000 people waiting with anticipation to get jobs at the project.

Mafia costing construction industry millions

Maila said the “construction mafia” was costing the South African government and construction industry millions of rands through disruptions and extortion.

These criminal syndicates, he said, disrupt projects, demand a percentage of the contract value, and resort to violence and sabotage, hindering the delivery of South African infrastructure.

“But I can assure you, these crooks have no place to operate their business in my municipality.

“I know your modus operandi, and I am watching you like a hawk. Here is not a playground. It is either you cooperate or you go straight behind bars in jail, where you belong,” Maila told the jovial crowd that clapped hands each time he spoke.

No mafias, but projects stalled

According to the mayor, several projects in Limpopo have stalled due to construction mafias that have halted them, either by fair means or foul.

“We are going to appoint a project steering committee and two community liaison officers for these projects. These are the people that are going to work hand in glove with the ward councillors, the engineers and our contractors”

“Community business forums are welcome, but they must know their boundaries. Their job is not to hijack this project.

“It serves as a mediator between the business community and the municipality. They must, therefore, not interfere with the day-to-day running of this project.

“If they dare try me, they will rue the day we crossed paths,” promised Maila.

ALSO READ: Suspected construction mafia extortionists arrested in Joburg CBD

Gender disparity

Maila also urged councillors and contractors of the project to consider gender parity when employing people.

“In South Africa, women make up just more than 10% of the construction workforce, a statistic that is mirrored in many other countries around the world.

“This disparity is often attributed to a lack of access to education and training opportunities, and a persistent cultural bias that views construction as a ‘man’s job’,” said Maila.

Maila said his municipality will monitor the recruitment processes at the project from inception and ensure local women with the necessary skills and documentation are given a stake in sub-contracting.

“They have the skills and the qualifications to show. We must not brush them aside. We must make sure they are employed on a 50/50 basis.

“The writing is on the wall; when we employ women, we feed the nation. That is why women should be taken seriously, and that is why we should allow them to take leadership positions in the workplace and in business,” Maila told the contractors.

Residents speak out

The Citizen spoke to a few residents at the meeting after Maila’s address.

“We are happy that under his tutelage, women are taken seriously. We have been brushed aside before, and are saying enough is enough.

“We also want to play leadership roles in the construction business. Construction work has long been stereotypically associated with a male-dominated space, but now things are changing.

“We are 50/50,” resident Francinah Mohale said.

Collen Nkoana said the community was ready to help the mayor fight construction mafias.

“Working hand in glove with the police, we can not go wrong.

“We are going to fight with everything we have until the last drop of our blood to make sure that this project gets up to its practical completion in a 12-month record time.”

NOW READ: ‘Construction mafia’ are genuine guys