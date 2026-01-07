Limpopo police recover stolen motorbikes and ammunition, arrest foreign national

Multi-agency operation leads to seizure along R81 near Mopani District office.

Limpopo police recovered three suspected stolen motorbikes and live ammunition, and arrested a 43-year-old male foreign national along the R81 near the Mopani district office on Tuesday.

The operation involved the Mopani District Tracking Team, Giyani K9 Unit, Public Order Policing members, the Motor Vehicle Theft Unit and private security partners.

Interception following an intelligence tip-off

Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, spokesperson for the South African Police Service (Saps), said the teams were activated after receiving information from a security tracking company about a vehicle suspected to be transporting stolen motorbikes.

“Police strategically mobilised and intercepted the identified vehicle along the R81,” Mashaba said.

A search conducted upon interception revealed three stripped motorbikes in the vehicle’s loading area.

Mashaba added that police also found live 9mm ammunition. The suspect was arrested at the scene and is in police custody.

“He is expected to appear in the Giyani Magistrate’s Court soon on charges of possession of stolen property and unlawful possession of ammunition,” said Mashaba.

Police commendation

Acting provincial police commissioner Major General Jan Scheepers commended the teams involved.

“This operation clearly demonstrates the effectiveness of integrated and partnership policing in combating organised crime and protecting our communities,” he said.

Separate firearm recovery

In a separate case in Tzaneen, members of the Tzaneen Crime Prevention Unit and Mopani district Tracking Team recovered an unlicensed firearm loaded with ammunition.

Mashaba said the ammunition was abandoned by two African males who then ran into Burgersdorp village upon seeing police patrolling in the area.

“Investigations are continuing,” Mashaba said.

