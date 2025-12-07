Limpopo promises to improve roads this December

R200 billion is needed to upgrade the remaining 13,000 km of roads in Limpopo, funds the province does not have.

The purchasing of tools of trade to the tune of R100 million by the Department of Public Works has seen the Limpopo provincial government killing two birds with one stone — creating much-needed jobs for the unemployed, and improving the number of paved roads in rural Limpopo.

More than a hundred new white and yellow fleet vehicles were officially added to the Department of Public Works Roads and Infrastructure’s movable asset register following a concerted effort to fund and accelerate the procurement of assets aimed at strengthening internal capacity for improved service delivery.

A handover event was held at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Thursday.

The Citizen can reveal that in the 2025-26 financial year, the province allocated R100 million to the Department of Public Works, specifically for road infrastructure maintenance.

The newly procured fleet includes graders, dozers, front-end loaders, tipper trucks, trailers, minibuses, light delivery vehicles, sedans, and both single- and double-cab bakkies.

Speaking at the event, Limpopo premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, said a fleet only becomes meaningful when it is turned into action.

“Once these vehicles leave here today, their impact must be felt immediately. Roads that have long deteriorated must begin to show progress,” ordered the premier.

Ramathuba emphasised that the new fleet is an essential tool of trade for officials within the department, including the 590 personnel recruited since the start of the 7th Administration.

She said the department welcomed 140 new officials who commenced duty on 1 December 2025, bringing the total number of new recruits to 590.

The new fleet, she said, will enhance operational efficiency and support accelerated service delivery across the province.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, public works, roads and infrastructure MEC Tonny Ernest Rachoene told The Citizen that the unveiling of the 105 yellow-and-white fleet will go a long way in capacitating the department’s cost centres and ensuring improved service delivery in the province.

He said the work of #DikgerekgereWedensadays service delivery initiative would also be accelerated by the gesture.

“We appreciate the work of the ANC’s 7th Administration, as led by Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba. When we took over the department in May last year, the province had 21 000km of roads; of those, we currently have 8 000km of tarred roads and 13 000km of gravel roads.

“Since we came into office, we upgraded about 90km of roads from gravel to tar across the province and through our Dikgerekgere service delivery initiative, which is done by our internal maintenance team, we bladed about 10 000km of roads and regravelled 5000km of roads across the province, while at the same time saving money for the department.”

The cost of building a road

To construct a kilometre of road, or upgrade a gravel road to tar, costs about R15 million. The budget needed to upgrade the remaining 13 000km of roads in the province is about R200 billion, money the province does not have.

“We are working hand-in-glove with the office of the premier and the provincial treasury to ask additional funding from the National Treasury to continue tarring our roads,” he said.

Roads Agency Limpopo, a subsidiary of the Limpopo public works department responsible for road construction in the province, said good roads were important for the growth of the Limpopo provincial economy.

Acting chief executive officer, Makhitha Chesane, said good roads can improve access to key sectors of the economy, such as mining, agriculture, tourism and commerce, which he said could boost trade and employment.

“They also enhance safety and reduce travel costs, making the province more attractive for investment and ensuring that essential services and products can reach communities effectively and efficiently,” said Chesane.

