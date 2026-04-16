Lion’s Head hiking track to temporarily close: Here are alternative routes

The Jeep Track will be off-limits to walkers, runners and hikers.

South African National Parks (SANParks) will temporarily close the popular Lion’s Head Jeep Track next week.

SANParks announced this week that the track will close for two months for critical maintenance.

The project aims to improve trail safety and the experience of the thousands of locals and tourists who frequent the peak.

Maintenance timeline

The Lion’s Head Jeep Track will be closed between 20 April 2026 and 20 June 2026.

While officials hope to stick to this eight-week window, SANParks cautioned that weather conditions and project milestones could shift the reopening date.

During this period, the Jeep Track – the most direct route from Signal Hill Road – will be strictly off-limits to all walkers, runners and hikers.

Alternative routes

Despite the disruption, hikers can still reach the Lion’s Head summit. SANParks has redirected the public to three alternative paths:

The Kramat Trail: Located on Signal Hill Road, this path remains the primary alternative route.

Located on Signal Hill Road, this path remains the primary alternative route. Upper Rhine Road Trail: An uphill alternative for those entering from the residential side.

An uphill alternative for those entering from the residential side. Kloof Road Trail: A steady climb for hikers starting from the coastal side of the mountain.

The main Lion’s Head parking area will remain open for those choosing to use the Kramat path, which starts on the saddle between Lion’s Head and Signal Hill.

Alternative routes. Picture: SANParks/ Facebook

Prioritising hiker safety

The maintenance team is focusing on long-term infrastructure stability to prevent trail degradation. SANParks officials urge all visitors to respect the “no entry” signs and follow the instructions of on-site staff.

Hikers and trail runners should plan for slightly longer transit times as they navigate the alternative, often narrower, routes.

SANParks is expected to provide regular progress updates and reminders via its official communication channels throughout the two-month project.