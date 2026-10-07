Local artist and Moqhaka municipality employee appears in court for allegedly beating girlfriend to a pulp

At a time where GBV is on everyone's tongue, residents stand up against an alleged perpetrator.

A 28-year-old local artist will appear at the Kroonstad Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday after allegedly beating his 23-year-old girlfriend.

The victim suffered intense blows that landed her in the ICU. It is reported that the brutal attack took place at the victim’s place of residence late last month.

Police have not yet responded to requests for comment on the case, amid claims from those close to the victim that the perpetrator was allegedly being shielded by an officer. They further claim that the victim was given an incorrect form to fill in, a move they say was done to delay investigations.

Comment from police on this and other allegations will be included once received.

One resident shared their frustration with The Citizen.

“He cannot be roaming the streets after this. Working for the municipality and making songs does not make him above the law. We are tired of men getting away with treating our girls like punching bags”.

Residents of Kroonstad have planned a march to the courts, wearing black in solidarity with the victim. They are appealing for the alleged perpetrator not to be granted bail.

Are the President’s measures to tackle GBVF being taken serious?

Despite President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address to the nation on 29 September 2026, Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF) cases are still on the rise.

Ramaphosa announced immediate measures aimed at improving the response to GBVF and serious violent crime.

The measures include:

A national case recovery operation to audit unresolved murders and sexual offences within 60 days;

A funded plan within 60 days to reduce forensic backlogs and set turnaround standards;

Municipal women’s safety audits to identify hazards like broken streetlights and unsafe transport routes within 60 days; and

A coordinated legislative package within 60 days to address alcohol-related violence.

Brenda Madumise-Pajibo, director of feminist organisation Wise 4 Afrika, said the announcement was “nothing new”, pointing to previous government interventions that had failed to produce tangible results.