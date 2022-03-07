News
South Africa
Crime
Politics
Load Shedding
Government
Courts
Covid-19
SA Coronavirus
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Other
Competitions
Newsletter
About
Our Team
Code of Conduct
Jobs at The Citizen
Advertise with us
Contact us
Competitions
Local News Network
News
/
Local News Network
LocalNewsNetwork
1 minute read
7 Mar 2022
10:15 pm
Mtuba Municipality ridiculed for sanitary pad drive
LocalNewsNetwork
Many Facebook users have questioned why the drive could not be funded from the municipal purse
Click
here
to read the full article.