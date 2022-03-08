News
South Africa
Crime
Politics
Load Shedding
Government
Courts
Covid-19
SA Coronavirus
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Other
Competitions
Newsletter
About
Our Team
Code of Conduct
Jobs at The Citizen
Advertise with us
Contact us
Competitions
Local News Network
News
/
Local News
LocalNewsNetwork
1 minute read
8 Mar 2022
1:16 pm
More than 90 suspected sexual predators arrested in KZN
LocalNewsNetwork
A total of 98 wanted suspects were arrested.
Click
here
to read the full article.
Read more on these topics
sexual harassment