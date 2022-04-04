News
South Africa
Crime
Politics
Load Shedding
Government
Courts
Covid-19
SA Coronavirus
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Other
Competitions
Newsletter
About
Our Team
Code of Conduct
Jobs at The Citizen
Advertise with us
Contact us
Competitions
Local News Network
News
/
Local News Network
LocalNewsNetwork
1 minute read
4 Apr 2022
4:21 pm
Unizulu protest leaders in hot water
LocalNewsNetwork
The culprits of recent violent student protests at the University of Zululand (Unizulu) two weeks ago, are set to face severe consequences.
Click
here
to read the full article.