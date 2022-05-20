Two suspects arrested for kidnapping 13-year-old boy in KZN

Kgomotso Phooko

Two suspects have been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal for allegedly kidnapping a 13-year-old boy and demanding ransom from the victim’s mother.

The suspects, aged 28 and 29, allegedly kidnapped the 13-year-old and his school transport driver in Inanda on Wednesday.

According to the police report, the three unknown suspects kidnapped the victim on his way to school while his school transport driver was about to pick him up.

“The suspects also took the driver of the vehicle that was picking up the victim and put him in the boot. The driver was later released at Emachobeni, Inanda,” read the statement.

ALSO READ: The incredible rescue of a 2-year-old toddler in Western Cape

A case of kidnapping was then opened at the Inanda police station and the Hawks were notified.

Search for the victim

Hawks members from the Durban Serious Organised Crime Investigation, in a joint search with Crime Intelligence, Special Task Force, Hostage Negotiation Unit Inanda Detectives, conducted a search in pursuit of the suspects.

The suspects allegedly contacted the victim’s mother and demanded a ransom of R1 million. An amount of R90,000 was paid, but the suspects did not release the victim.

The joint operation continued with the search, which led to the apprehension of two suspects at Lindelani area near Ntuzuma.

The arrests led to the rescue of the victim at the informal settlements in Ntuzuma.

“The cash amount of R90,000 was recovered and the vehicle that was used in the commission of the crime was also seized,” read the statement.

The suspects are facing charges of kidnapping and are expected to appear in court on 23 May 2022.

NOW READ: Kidnappings for ransom on the rise – How to avoid becoming a victim