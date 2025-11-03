Lotto creates a new weekend millionaire

Lotto has changed yet another life.

One lucky player has won R13,240,758.60 from the Lotto Plus1 draw on Saturday. Ithuba is yet to release more details on this massive win.

In case you missed it, here are the winning numbers:

01, 12, 21, 24, 49, 56. Bonus Ball: 44

10, 15, 18, 31, 44, 46. Bonus Ball: 24

11, 20, 22, 28, 36, 45. Bonus Ball: 01

While great care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the results mentioned above, The Citizen does not take responsibility for any errors in the results. Players are advised to verify the numbers on the National Lottery website.

What happens after winning?

All winners receive an SMS from their banks containing a reference number and further instructions regarding what documents to take along when visiting the lottery operator, Ithuba.

If a player wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 will be referred to the Ithuba for a payout. Winners of more than R50 000 receive free financial and trauma counselling. All winnings are tax-free.

How to play Lotto

You can play the Lotto, Lotto Plus 1, and Lotto Plus 2 games by choosing a Quick Pick option, where the lottery processing system randomly chooses six lucky numbers for you.

Alternatively, a bet can be placed by a person choosing six numbers from 1 to 52 on any board.

There is no limit to the number of boards a person wants to play, and the system also allows a multi-draw option. This option allows you to play the same numbers over multiple draws.