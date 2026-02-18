Lotto: Grandfather of 10 finally takes ticket out of wardrobe and claims millions

A grandfather of 10 has bagged millions that will change his family's life.

Ithuba has announced the winner of the R12 697 523 jackpot from the Lotto Plus 2 draw on Saturday, 10 January.

The winner bought their ticket at a local supermarket in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) through a quick pick selection with a R20 wager, which secured the multi-million-rand jackpot.

Jackpot-winning ticket in wardrobe

The KZN father of three and grandfather of 10 had kept his winning ticket in his wardrobe since the draw. He only checked his ticket at the local supermarket as part of his routine after buying it, but this time, millions were waiting for him.

“I didn’t know I had won so much money,” he shared. “When I found out, I was very happy and could not believe it.”

Family security first priority

The winner shared that he is mostly glad that when the Lord calls him home, he will leave something significant behind for his beloved grandchildren.

“They will never lack,” he said proudly. “They will be able to go to school and have better opportunities in life.”

He also plans to renovate his home and meet his family’s needs.

Ithuba CEO, Charmaine Mabuza, congratulated the winner, saying: “Stories like these remind us of the profound impact the National Lottery can have on families across South Africa. We are truly moved by this gentleman’s selfless desire to secure his grandchildren’s future. We wish him continued health, happiness and peace of mind as he begins this new chapter.”

What happens after winning?

If a player wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their bank account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 will be referred to the Ithuba for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is offered to those who win more than R50 000. Winnings are tax-free.