Lotto: Standard Bank account holders – one of you won over R4 million

R4 million waiting to be claimed by one lucky Standard Bank account holder.

Ithuba has announced the winner of the Lotto Plus 1 jackpot from Wednesday night’s draw. The lucky player has bagged R4 386 848.80.

The winning ticket was purchased via the Standard Bank app using the quick-pick selection method. Given that the ticket was played via a banking platform, the winner will be contacted directly by their bank to notify them of their multi-million win.

Ithuba CEO, Charmaine Mabuza shared: “Congratulations to our latest Lotto Plus 1 winner! Seeing participants win life-changing prizes is always exciting, and this win is a perfect example of making it rain a lot of cash this March. Throughout the month, we are celebrating the incredible opportunities the National Lottery creates for players across South Africa. We hope this win inspires others to participate responsibly and dream big.”

In case you missed it, here are the winning numbers:

Lotto: 01, 10, 11, 17, 37, 57. Bonus ball: 25

Lotto Plus1: 01, 09, 25, 30, 48, 49. Bonus Ball: 52.

Lotto Plus2: 29, 34, 35, 37, 41, 50. Bonus Ball: 43.

While great care has been taken to ensure the accuracy of the results mentioned above, The Citizen does not take responsibility for any errors in the results. Players are advised to verify the numbers on the National Lottery website.

Ithuba urges winners in the lower division to check their tickets and claim their winnings.

What happens after winning?

If a player wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 will be referred to the Ithuba for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is offered to those who win more than R50 000. Winnings are tax-free.