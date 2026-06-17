Love at first lie: Man wanted in nearly R900k romance scam

Police have identified a person of interest after two Free State women were allegedly swindled into taking out loans in the name of love.

Police in the Free State are searching for a 32-year-old man, Junior Bashiru, who is believed to be linked to two fraud cases involving large amounts of money.



Love, lies and loans

Investigators say he may have used charm and promises of business opportunities to gain the trust of two women.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Palesa Thabana, the incidents happened in Welkom and Mangaung.



The two women, aged 42 and 51, reportedly lost a combined amount of about R858 000 between September 2024 and May 2026.

In the first case, the 42-year-old woman was allegedly approached by Bashiru, who presented himself as a romantic partner.



Over time, he allegedly convinced her to take out a loan of R500 000. She ended up paying him more than R516 000 in several payments.

“This was paid to the alleged suspect on various occasions,” said Thabana.

The second case came up in May 2026 in Mangaung. Thabana said the 51-year-old woman was reportedly persuaded to take out a personal loan after being promised an equal share in a business deal.

At the time, she believed they were in a genuine relationship and allegedly handed more than R342 000.

“She then gave the money to the suspect, with whom she believed she was in a mutual romantic relationship at the time,” continued Thabana.

Both cases have now been registered as fraud, and the police are asking anyone with information on Bashiru’s whereabouts to come forward.