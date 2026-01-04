M1 Highway completely closed after multi-vehicle accident

The accident occurred on Sunday morning, 4 January 2026, as thousands of motorists returned from their festive break.

​The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) is currently on the scene of a horrific multi-vehicle accident on the M1 Northbound before the Glenhove Road off-ramp in Houghton Estate.

The accident occurred on Sunday morning, 4 January 2026, as thousands of motorists returned from their festive break.

Accident

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla said three motor vehicles were involved.

“Regrettably, currently two fatalities have been confirmed on-site. JMPD officers are present. Fire and Rescue services are currently en route to assist with reported entrapment in the wreckage.

​”The M1 North is completely closed to traffic at 11th Avenue. All northbound lanes are blocked to allow emergency services to operate and facilitate accident investigations,” Fihla said.

Alternate routes

Fihla advised motorists to avoid the M1 North between 11th Avenue and Glenhove Road.

“Expect heavy delays in the surrounding Houghton and Melrose areas. Use alternative routes such as Oxford Road, Louis Botha Avenue and Jan Smuts Avenue.

“The roadway is expected to remain closed for some time while the scene is cleared and processed. Please drive with caution, yield to approaching emergency vehicles, and follow the instructions of JMPD officers directing traffic at diversion points,” Fihla said.

Free State crash

Meanwhile, at least six people lost their lives in a tragic road accident following a T-bone collision between a sedan and a 22-seater minibus taxi in the Free State.

The accident occurred on the R26, outside Mashaeng, near Fouriesburg, on Saturday, just before midnight.

Investiagation

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

“It is alleged that a white Kia sedan with Free State registration was travelling from Mashaeng location towards Fouriesburg when the 21-year-old driver failed to stop at an intersection and collided with a white Mercedes-Benz 22-seater minibus taxi with Gauteng registration, travelling from Ficksburg to Pretoria.”

Mophiring said emergency services and law enforcement officials worked throughout the night to manage the scene and assist the injured.

*This is a developing story

