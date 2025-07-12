Mabuza funeral: It was his dream to see the ANC united – Ramaphosa

President said Mabuza maintained balance in divided political times.

The funeral of former deupty president David Mabuza was held at Hoërskool Bergvlam in Mbombela on Saturday. Picture: GCIS

Former deputy president David Mabuza will always be remembered as a “unifier”, says President Cyril Ramaphosa .

He was speaking while delivering the eulogy at Mabuza’s funeral on Saturday.

“In all his responsibilities as deputy president, from land reform to HIV and Aids, from anti-poverty initiatives to addressing the needs of veterans, David Mabuza could always be relied on,” Ramaphosa said.

Mabuza wanted a united ANC – Ramaphosa

The president said it was Mabuza’s dream to see the ANC united.

“David Mabuza leaves behind a legacy of someone who sought to ensure that the centre held. He played a key role in maintaining balance in deeply divided political times.”

Mabuza was also described as being “strategic, enigmatic and fiercely loyal to the cause of stability and unity”.

Despite this, Ramaphosa said he was always humble.

“He was most happy when he was among his people. He never isolated himself from them. He never lost his common touch.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the funeral for former deputy president David Mabuza in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, on 12 July 2025. Picture: Supplied/GCIS

Ramaphosa said Mabuza didn’t care for the “pomp and ceremony of high office”.

“He preferred to be on the ground with the masses of our people, listening to their concerns and working to improve their lives,” the president said.

Passion for education

Ramaphosa also praised Mabuza’s passion for education.

“There are probably some of his former high school learners among us today, people who still called him Sir and Meneer because they clung to his passion for education long after he left the classroom.”

He said Mpumalanga has so many more boarding schools in its rural areas because Mabuza wanted to improve access to education for farm children.

‘No empty promises’

Ramaphosa said the former deputy president was “not one to make empty promises”.

As an example, he said Mabuza would even use his own money to help people.

“Today in this province, there are families who now live in decent homes because during door-to-door campaigns, DD intervened on the spot and at some point dug into his own pocket to meet their needs.

Ramaphosa said if those houses were not built after years, they were erected within months after Mabuza’s intervention.

Ramaphosa said Mabuza could have been useful during the current turbulent political period in South Africa.

“We had hoped he was going to be with us for much longer. Particularly in his time of retirement, when he would have played an important role, [quietly] giving guidance, giving advice.”

