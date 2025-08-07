IDT CEO attempted bribery: Minister Macpherson takes action

He is accusing them of corruption, bribery, collusion, breaches of fiduciary duties in terms of the Public Finance Management Act.

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson has laid criminal charges against Independent Development Trust (IDT) chief executive officer, Tebogo Malaka, and her spokesperson at the organisation, Phasha Makgolane.

He is accusing them of corruption, bribery, collusion, breaches of fiduciary duties in terms of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and charges relating to the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act.

“Last night, I met with the board to discuss the events that unfolded in the media that morning. Watching the video of Malaka allegedly offering a bribe of R60 000 made me sick to my stomach and left me in disbelief,” said Macpherson in a media briefing on Thursday.

“It’s one thing to hear about corruption, it’s another thing to see it take place so blatantly and with a feeling of impunity. I briefed the board on my intended actions today, and to understand what processes will unfold with regard to the disciplinary case against the suspended CEO.

“These allegations remain deeply disturbing. In my view, they are not just a criminal act, but an assault on the institutional framework of the government to provide services to the people of South Africa, especially in the social infrastructure space that the IDT is responsible for.”

IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka embroiled in ‘bribery’ saga

On Wednesday, news publication Daily Maverick released video footage of a meeting between Malaka, IDT spokesperson Phasha Makgolane, and journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh.

The meeting reportedly took place over the weekend, on 3 August, at a restaurant near Stellenbosch, Western Cape.

This occurred just days after Malaka was suspended, following a PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) investigation that revealed irregularities linked to IDT’s R836 million oxygen plants scandal.

According to Daily Maverick, Malaka and Makgolane allegedly offered Myburgh money to suppress an investigation into an IDT contract and one of Malaka’s luxury properties in Waterfall, Gauteng.

In the video released, Malaka can be heard pleading with the journalist.

“I just want to close this chapter. It’s too much. I have kids, I have parents, my parents are old, they were sick, they couldn’t sleep over the last weekend. It’s bad,” she said.

“I want it closed. I don’t want you to be writing about it.”

She added: “I don’t want anything, even more coming out. Let’s have peace for a moment.”

It is alleged that Malaka and Makgolane offered R60 000 in cash along with future cash payments of R100 000.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa