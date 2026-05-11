Madlanga commission hears R300m cocaine bust still unsolved with no arrests after five years

A portion of the drugs went missing.

The Madlanga commission has heard that no arrests have been made in connection with the disappearance of a large cocaine consignment in Gauteng.

The matter involves a major drug bust linked to an operation in Aeroton, south of Johannesburg, where 750 kilograms of cocaine were confiscated before portions allegedly went missing while stored under police control.

The consignment was intercepted on 9 July 2021 and later transferred to the forensic science laboratory of the South African Police Service (Saps).

The drugs – valued at around R300 million – were initially part of a shipment allegedly trafficked from Brazil and brought into South Africa.

Madlanga commission continues

Colonel Francois Steyn, provincial coordinator of narcotics for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), told the commission that the shipment was substantial in both size and value.

“The street value of a kilogram of cocaine is roughly R400 000,” Steyn testified.

According to Steyn, the drugs entered South Africa through the Durban Harbour in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) before being transported by truck to Johannesburg.

He explained that the narcotics were concealed among legitimate cargo destined for Scania South Africa in Aeroton, using a method known as a “rip-off” system.

Steyn alleged that this method often involves corruption within official channels.

“Drug syndicates then have to employ someone within law enforcement – be that the police, customs, or Sars [South African Revenue Service] – so that they can try to stop the container from following its normal route.”

He further stated that criminals may remove drugs, reseal containers, and allow shipments to continue undetected.

“Another set of seals is used to reseal the container after they have removed the consignment of drugs.”

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The Hawks officer added that the police subsequently distribute those drugs to syndicates.

He testified that the Aeroton shipment was recorded at 579.4kg upon inspection, with 136.46kg missing.

He further confirmed that bags containing cocaine had visible cuts when they arrived at the forensic laboratory.

Steyn revealed to the commission that no arrests have been made in relation to the Aeroton cocaine seizure.

He also indicated that allegations of interference involving law enforcement exist, though he was not able to confirm the current status of any internal probe.

Vulnerabilities and trafficking methods

Steyn testified that the country’s “porous” land and maritime borders create significant challenges for law enforcement in tackling the illicit drug trade.

“South Africa has approximately 72 border posts, which creates a substantial policing challenge in relation to drug trafficking.

“We also have a very extensive coastline in the Republic that further facilitates the transfer of drugs, for example, consignments of drugs from larger vessels to smaller vessels.

“And these smaller vessels can then go ashore at very small harbours or even on the beach, for that matter, if that craft is small enough.”

He explained that drug traffickers also build floating devices designed to move narcotics from large shipments at sea to smaller ones.

“What they do is they manufacture a floating device, and this floating device is then packed with [cocaine] bricks. It would not be the 700 kilograms.

“It would be a smaller consignment of 20-odd kilograms that is then placed onto this floating device.”

The drugs are thrown overboard by “corrupt seamen” on that vessel.

“They sometimes even go as far as to have a transponder on this floating device that the smaller vessel’s crew can pick up on to trace this floating device. Then uplift it from the sea itself.”