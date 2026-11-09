Madlanga Commission back in focus as ‘Cat’ Matlala set for high-stakes testimony

Over the last few weeks, since 5 October 2026, the Commission has heard several witnesses in camera.

Now that the elections are over, the Madlanga Commission will resume public as it enters a critical phase of its probe into alleged corruption, political interference and criminality in South Africa’s criminal justice system.

The hearings are set to resume on Monday, 9 November 2026, with businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala among a string of high-profile witnesses set to testify.

Over the last few weeks, since 5 October 2026, the Commission has heard several witnesses in camera because their evidence was not suitable for public airing due to ongoing investigations and the confidential nature of the material.

“Cat” Matlala

The Commission said it also held a two-day seminar to prepare for drafting its final report, which is due to be delivered to President Cyril Ramaphosa by 25 January 2027.

“Mr Vusimuzi Matlala will be on the witness stand on 9 and 10 November 2026. The Commission will, over the coming weeks, hear the testimony of numerous other witnesses who are scheduled to appear under subpoena, including Minister Senzo Mchunu, Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo,” Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said.

Leaked affidavit

Last month, a leaked draft affidavit compiled by tender fraud accused Matlala contained explosive allegations against senior police officials and political figures, including cash bribes, extortion, tender manipulation, and interference in parliamentary proceedings.

The affidavit was drafted while Matlala was in custody as part of a proposed plea and sentence agreement with the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Allegations

Among the allegations, Matlala claims payments were made to former Saps deputy national commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, followed by additional demands for cash.

He also alleges that cash payments went to former police minister Bheki Cele, while other police officials allegedly benefited from payments meant to influence the tender process.

The affidavit further refers to an alleged payment to a former deputy minister of public works.

Interference

Matlala alleges that financial statements were manipulated and that hired mobile medical units were used to give the impression that Medicare met the tender requirements.

The affidavit also alleges interference with Matlala’s testimony before Parliament’s ad hoc committee, threats against his family and the disappearance of cellphone communications.

Submissions

The Commission also reminded the public that it is not accepting any new submissions.

“Although the Commission will continue to accept information which can assist in matters which are already receiving the attention of the evidence leaders and investigators,” Michaels said.