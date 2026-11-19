Matlala was arrested in May 2025 and initially detained at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria.

Questions over the security arrangements surrounding the transportation of controversial businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala took centre stage at the Madlanga commission, after an Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) investigator revealed that the high-profile inmate was moved from KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) to Gauteng without police backup.

Anthony Winston Sehas appeared before the commission at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on Thursday, 19 November 2026, where he faced questions about the circumstances surrounding Matlala’s transportation between correctional facilities.

The April 2026 journey has come under scrutiny following revelations that Matlala was transported to Pretoria in an ordinary vehicle, with no security accompanying the officials.

Further concerns emerged over stops made at a hotel and a McDonald’s restaurant late at night.

Idac officials collected Cat Matlala from KZN

Matlala was arrested in May 2025 and initially detained at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre in Pretoria.

However, in December 2025, he was transferred to eBongweni Correctional Centre in Kokstad after the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) raised security concerns.

The transfer followed an earlier incident in July 2025, when Matlala was found in possession of a cellphone while in prison.

Matlala remains in custody after his bail application was refused in October 2025.

Since his relocation to KZN, the businessman has had to travel between the two provinces to attend various criminal proceedings in Gauteng.

Testifying before the commission on Thursday, Sehas said eight Idac officials, among them suspended investigator Brian Padayachee, travelled to eBongweni on 8 April 2026 to collect Matlala.

The team used three state vehicles and booked Matlala out of the KZN-based maximum-security facility at approximately 3.40pm.

They subsequently embarked on a journey lasting just under six hours, reaching Pretoria before midnight.

Sehas confirmed that the businessman was restrained with handcuffs and leg irons throughout the trip.

Madlanga commission questions escort

The choice of vehicle became a major point of contention during the testimony, with commissioner Sandile Khumalo expressing concern about the risks associated with transporting a high-profile inmate over such a long distance without any backup.

“He was in the back of a white VW Polo, six hours from KZN to Pretoria? That’s a high risk.

“Idac people could have been ambushed; there could have been an attempt to escape. It’s a serious mission to undertake on your own in VW Polos.

“I know a VW Polo is not the sort of vehicle you use to transport high-profile awaiting-trial prisoners,” Khumalo said.

‘We are armed’

The commission’s chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga also sought clarity on whether Idac officials had considered why Matlala had originally been transferred to eBongweni.

He questioned the decision to collect the inmate without assistance from either the South African Police Service (Saps) or Correctional Services.

“Did it make sense for Idac to fetch him in the manner in which they did?” Madlanga asked.

In his response, Sehas maintained that the officials were capable of handling the operation, pointing out that they had military training.

“We are armed if that changes the ball game, commissioner,” the Idac investigator remarked.

But Madlanga was not convinced by the explanation.

“That’s not really your function. You’re not specialists in the field, unless you want to tell me that there was no reason in the first place for Mr Matlala to be sent to the most secure prison facility in the country.”

The commission also explored whether Correctional Services had been approached for assistance from its specialised tactical unit.

Sehas told the inquiry that he was unsure whether the request had been made.

“I cannot confirm.”

Hotel and McDonald’s stops come under scrutiny

The commission also heard details of two stops made by the officials after arriving in Pretoria.

Sehas testified that the group stopped at the Sheraton Hotel in Arcadia and a McDonald’s restaurant in Pretoria’s central business district (CBD), both after 11:00pm.

He explained that the hotel stop was made because Idac chief investigator Dylan Perumal was staying there.

“He’s from out of the province.”

The witness further revealed that Matlala, Padayachee, and Perumal remained inside one of the vehicles when the group stopped at McDonald’s, while the other officials got out and ate in the parking area.

“Mr Perumal bought Mr Matlala as well. We do not know what, if anything, was discussed because we were out of the vehicle.

“The three of them were in the stationery vehicle for approximately 40 to 45 minutes.”