Madlanga commission: KZN businessman denies R2.5m hit on alleged rival, rejects gang links

Clive Naicker dismissed allegations that he had arranged or financed Bevan Loftus' killing.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) businessman Clive Naicker has distanced himself from claims that he offered R2.5 million to have tow-truck operator Bevan Loftus assassinated, telling the Madlanga commission that he neither conspired nor had any involvement in the killing.

Naicker took the witness stand at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on Monday, 16 November 2026, where he was questioned about a series of allegations linking him to drug trafficking and the murder of Loftus.

The businessman is alleged to have paid KZN Hawks Lieutenant-Colonel Deenadayalan “Deena” Govender to arrange the killing of Loftus, whom he is said to have regarded as a rival.

Loftus, the son of former police officer Gregory Loftus, was among five people fatally shot by the police at a flat in April 2023.

Allegations before the commission suggest that Govender’s task team targeted Loftus while portraying him as a drug dealer.

Clive Naicker testifies at Madlanga commission

Taking the stand, Naicker rejected claims that he was a gang leader, questioning how he could be labelled as such without being linked to a particular gang.

He also denied being involved in drug trafficking or belonging to any criminal organisation.

“We hear about gangs [but] every gang has a name. I have been identified as a gang leader, but I’ve never been identified as the name of the gang.

“So I would not accept the allegations made against me because firstly, I am not a gang leader for me to have a gang. I am not a member of no gang.

“The only gang I am a member of is the one in my house,” the businessman told the commission on Monday.

Bevan Loftus murder

Naicker also dismissed allegations that he had arranged or financed Loftus’ killing.

“I have confirmed that I did not conspire with anyone to murder Mr Loftus and I did not offer any reward to any persons, including police officials, to murder Mr Loftus.

“I further confirm that I did not have any direct or indirect involvement in the assassination involving Mr Loftus, association involving Mr Loftus or his mother,” he insisted.

The businessman distanced himself from the deceased, saying: “I’ve never had a relationship with Mr Loftus.”

Naicker further disclosed that he had not reported to the police that Loftus had previously accused him of planning his murder, saying he did not find it necessary to do so.

“I didn’t find relevance to it. I have never considered myself a suspect.”

He acknowledged that he had previously described him as an “evil young man” in a news article.

Naicker told the commission that the description was based on his perception of the violence allegedly associated with Loftus, although he conceded that the deceased had never been arrested.

“It was my opinion due to everything we hear out on the streets of what’s going on.

“The amount of people who are dying, the children who are getting shot and killed every other week.”

‘They are friends’

Naicker attributed his views partly to Loftus’ association with Ryan Santos, who was also killed during the 2023 shooting.

According to Naicker, the two men were closely associated and moved within the same circles.

“They are a team. They move together. They are friends. They live together.

“By association, it is common knowledge out on the street that Bevan and Ryan Santos are two of the same people.”

When asked whether he maintained that the allegations against him were untrue, despite word on the street, Naicker agreed.

Uncle’s killing

Furthermore, Naicker disputed suggestions that his uncle had been killed by someone who mistakenly believed they were targeting him.

He argued that their physical appearances were sufficiently different to rule out mistaken identity.

“I didn’t believe that it is mistaken identity because I look very far away from my uncle.

“My uncle was a healthy looking elderly person. He was in his early 60s so I don’t think anyone would have mistaken him for me.”

Addressing allegations of criminal activity within the tow-truck industry, Naicker admitted that some operators were allegedly involved in drug trafficking.