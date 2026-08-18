Madlanga commission: Deceased taxi boss’s surveillance deals and marijuana muscle

Madlanga commission evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson read out various messages sent and received by the deceased taxi boss Jothan Msibi.

Deceased taxi boss Jothan Msibi attempted to facilitate a deal with Swazi connections for sophisticated surveillance devices and facilitated threats against people inquiring about a commercial dagga farm.

Msibi died in January 2024, but WhatsApp messages of his were presented to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday.

Not wanting to waste the day after the adjournment of Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala’s testimony, evidence leader Matthew Chaskalson used the opportunity to connect several dots between other commission witnesses.

The messages dealt primarily with a surveillance equipment deal with European companies involving Msibi, Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe and Sergeant Fannie Nkosi.

Other messages were used to highlight Msibi’s willingness to assist business owners with muscle for intimidation tactics.

Misrepresentations to Czechs

Messages were presented detailing a deal with a Czech company for devices described as catchers, which Chaskalson explained were surveillance devices that mimicked cellular towers to trap mobile device data.

A man who identified himself as Shane, but was saved in Nkosi’s phone as Shaun Jacobs, initiated contact with Nkosi to request formalising a document for the Czechs to present their product to the South African Police Service (Saps)

Jacobs sent Nkosi a document asking him to place the text on a Saps letterhead or any official unit, which Nkosi signed with his force number and a Saps stamp.

The letter was then forwarded to Msibi, who Chaskalson would later show, used it with Molefe and Steve Motsumi to shop for buyers in Eswatini.

“So, Sergeant Nkosi has represented to the Czech government that the company will be presenting to the Saps and should be allowed to do so,” said the evidence leader.

Chaskalson also presented a flight itinerary that showed Motsumi and Msibi booking a trip to Europe to secure R1.6 million worth of tactical equipment for Themy Styles, a company where Msibi and Molefe were listed as owner and director, respectively.

“Mr Msibi, Mr Motsumi, Mr Molefe and possibly Sergeant Nkosi were involved in a commercial project which involves the selling of high-tech surveillance systems and jamming technology,” said Chaskalson.

Swazi deal fails

However, the Swazi deal stalled after Jacobs and Nkosi had exchanged messages to create a contract between the Czechs and the Swazi buyers.

Nkosi went silent on Jacobs for weeks, leaving paperwork incomplete and the partners frustrated.

“My brother, I’m really disappointed about how things worked out on the Kingdom deal.

“You know there’s so much work we wanted to do with you. We have many solutions that are in demand by government but we wanted to do this deal first before we can introduce other solutions,” one of Msibi’s last messages to Nkosi read.

Commissioner Advocate Sandile Khumalo asked what point Chaskalson was attempting to make.

“The inference is that it’s an out-and-out fraud, but it’s a fraud to which everyone involved in that project is party – everyone involved in that project with knowledge of Sergeant Nkosi’s letter.

“We don’t even know if the Czech company knew who they were dealing with,” stated Chaskalson.

Muscle for businessmen

As well as retrieving the stolen stock of a businessman, one of Msibi’s security operations was running protection for a marijuana cultivation project in Germiston.

The set of messages regarding this were between Msibi and a separate man also identified as Sean, with the first message presented by Chaskalson suggesting an existing relationship between the two.

“Capt Baholo is on his way to Rockets to get cash for flowers. All is sorted. Once again, I am sorry for your loss. If you need me for anything please don’t hesitate and I will make it happen.

“Much love. Sean,” the sender wrote.

Msibi received a link from a property website for a 11ha space in November 2021, with the man contacting Msibi in January 2022 to assist with intimidation tactics.

“I know you are dealing with a lot and this is minor rubbish, but if you get a chance please send two of your guys to Germiston for me. I will meet them and point out who needs to be spoken to.

“My grow team is still getting watched. I can use my Congo guys but I know your guys will create more fear in these people. Thanks my brother,” wrote Sean, to which Msibi responded with confirmation.

The marijuana cultivator sent multiple images and videos to Msibi documenting the growth of his commercial operation between January and June 2022.

Chaskalson highlighted the dates that the cultivator’s licence was being investigated, conceding that other permits could have been in place, but that none were readily available.

“That is the licence issued to Jack Frost [Pharmaceuticals], and it is issued originally on 19 September 2022.

“What it seems like is that what we are looking at is production that took place before a licence was issued – certainly before this licence was issued,” Chaskalson concluded.

The Citizen has reached out to the cultivator to clarify what the status of his licence was at the time of the correspondence with Msibi, and it will be added if forthcoming.