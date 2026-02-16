After abandoning legal bid, Madlanga commission witness ‘hospitalised’

Witness F last week abandoned legal efforts to postpone their testimony.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is facing a delay after Monday’s expected testimony from Witness F could not be heard.

Witness F was due to appear before the commission but had suddenly been declared unavailable.

Advocate Matthew Chaskalson relayed to the commission on Monday that Witness F had been hospitalised, with requests made to delay their testimony to March.

The medical certificate presented to the commission in Witness F’s request for a postponement state that he would not be available until at least 25 February.

Due to the prior commitments of the legal representatives, the next available date to allow Witness F to testify would be 16 March.

“As things stand, 16 March is the last day of the commission, but it is the best we can do at this stage,” Chaskalson told the commission.

Witness F was due to testify on Monday and Tuesday, with the commission to resume on Wednesday with the return of suspended deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.

Earlier delay attempts

Witness F was initially meant to appear before the commission on 3 February, but brought an application to interdict his appearance.

He was concerned his testimony could result in criminal charges, but the interdict application was dismissed by commission chair, Judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga.

“We cannot allow Witness F to get a free ride which creates an offence under the Commission Act,” the chair stated.

The elusive witness did appear before the commission on 4 February, where he spoke about orders he was given to arrest controversial blogger and social media personality Musa Khawula.

Witness F had again last week attempted to delay their testimony but later abandoned his legal efforts.

