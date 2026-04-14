‘Your mom is 10 years older than you’: EMPD’s Mkhwanazi insists he did not lie about ‘mother’s’ death

Mkhwanazi denied misleading the Madlanga commission.

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi faced fresh scrutiny after being questioned about inconsistencies regarding the death of his alleged “mother”.

Mkhwanazi took the witness stand again on Tuesday, 14 April 2026, to continue his testimony before the Madlanga commission, sitting at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

He initially took the stand in late 2025, with subsequent appearances postponed twice earlier this year.

EMPD deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi continues testimony

Advocate Mahlape Sello, leading evidence at the commission, outlined that postponements were granted due to a medical procedure and the death of Mkhwanazi’s alleged “mother”, Petunia.

Documentation submitted by the EMPD deputy chief included a funeral programme, a death certificate, and an identity document.

Mkhwanazi – dubbed the “blue lights blesser” – told the commission that the deceased had seven children and identified himself as the second-born.

However, Sello revealed that the deceased was born in 1965, while Mkhwanazi’s birth year is listed as 1975.

In response, Mkhwanazi clarified that the woman was not his biological mother but his stepmother, who raised him from a young age after marrying his father.

“From grade one or two, she became the wife of my father, and then she raised me up until her death,” Mkhwanazi said.

Birth records contradict testimony

The commission further examined Mkhwanazi’s birth certificate, obtained from the Department of Home Affairs, which lists William and Maria, whom he initially described as his grandparents, as his parents.

The revelation prompted visible discomfort from Mkhwanazi.

“In fact, you have raised family politics, I didn’t notice. You have touched something in my heart. I’m so sore now.”

He explained that there had been a family court dispute during his childhood.

“They went to court for us. I don’t know the politics. I was still young. There was another lady who claimed she’s our mother.”

Identity and early life explanation

Mkhwanazi told the commission that he grew up without a birth certificate and only later obtained an identity document with the help of his grandmother.

“I was accompanied by my grandmother to get that ID because she raised me up until the stepmother came in,” he said.

He added that the application was made on 23 April 1994 so that he could participate in South Africa’s first democratic election days later.

“I was putting pressure on her that I want to go and vote.”

He maintained that William was his grandfather and that Titus was his father.

“He is the father of my father.” [Titus] is the second-born child of William Mkhwanazi.”

As questioning continued, Mkhwanazi reiterated his unease about discussing personal matters in a public forum.

“I feel uncomfortable because some things are new, and it’s opening a wound,” Mkhwanazi said, suggesting he could provide a detailed explanation in an affidavit.

Madlanga commission raises concerns of misleading testimony

Sello explained that the line of questioning stemmed from concerns that Mkhwanazi may have misrepresented facts when requesting a postponement.

“Mr Mkhwanazi, during consultation, was at pains to convince us that the person who passed away was his birth mother. It was not a cousin, it was not a relative, and it was not a stepmother.

“When I made my application for a postponement, I indicated that it was a close member of the family and therefore, understand why he could potentially require this extension,” she said.

The evidence continued: “After the postponement was granted, a few days later in the normal course of collation of documents, these documents were then prepared for filing and that’s when we realised that this person happens to be 10 years older than Mr Mkhwanazi and that raised the issue about whether or not Mr Mkhwanazi lied to the commission, misled this commission in an attempt to avoid appearing before the commission and we concluded that he potentially may have done so but we needed to make our own investigations.”

Sello added, “Today, sitting here, he says the very people identified in his birth certificate as his parents are actually his grandparents.

“So mine is to put to Mr Mkhwanazi that he lied to the commission to avoid appearing before the commission.”

The evidence leader further warned that his conduct amounted to contempt, but Mkhwanazi denied any attempt to mislead the commission.

He claimed that “there was no reason for me to lie or run away”.

“Even if I delayed the commission, when it wanted, they were going to send summons to me. I didn’t lie. I still maintain that she raised me; she’s my mother,” Mkhwanazi argued.