These are officials flagged in Madlanga commission report; Ramaphosa orders task team

The Presidency said the matters referred relate to allegations of 'criminality, corruption, fraud, murder, perjury and other unlawful actions' by officials within Saps.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the interim report of the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, which found prima facie evidence of wrongdoing against several current and former employees of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality, as well as senior members of the South African Police Service (Saps).

The interim report, submitted on 17 December 2025, stems from the commission of inquiry into criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system, established in July last year following explosive allegations by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The commission is chaired by retired Constitutional Court Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, assisted by Advocates Sesi Baloyi SC and Sandile Khumalo SC.

President accepts recommendations

The Presidency on Thursday said Ramaphosa had studied the interim report and “accepts its recommendations”, including referrals for immediate criminal investigations, urgent prosecutorial decisions and recommendations regarding the suspension and employment status of implicated individuals.

“President Ramaphosa further welcomes the referrals by the commission of matters for immediate criminal investigation and urgent decisions on prosecution, as well as recommendations on the employment status and recommended suspension of individuals,” it said.

The commission, under its terms of reference, is empowered to consider prima facie evidence of wrongdoing, recommend suspensions pending further investigation, and refer matters for criminal investigation and prosecution.

Ekurhuleni officials implicated

Significantly, the commission found prima facie evidence of wrongdoing relating to nine current and former employees of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality (EMM) and the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD).

Those listed are:

Suspended EMPD chief of police commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi

EMPD officer Bafana Twala

EMPD officer Aiden McKenzie

EMPD officer Kershia Leigh Stols

Former EMM city manager Dr Imogen Mashazi

EEM fleet manager and proxy Chris Steyn

EEM head of human resources Linda Gxasheka

EEM head of legal, Advocate Kemi Behari

Etienne van der Walt

According to the Presidency, the matters referred relate to allegations of “criminality, corruption, fraud, murder, perjury and other unlawful actions” by officials within Saps, the City of Ekurhuleni and the EMPD.

Saps members also referred

The commission also made referrals involving five Saps officials:

Major General Lesetja Senona

Major General Richard Shibiri

Brigadier Mbangwa Nkhwashu

Brigadier Rachel Matjeng

Sergeant Fannie Nkosi

Where the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is already seized with matters, the commission will seek explanations for delays in investigations.

“Some of the implicated individuals will return to the commission to respond to allegations presented against them, and more witnesses are yet to deliver their evidence.”

Commission explains referrals

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of proceedings, Madlanga commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said the commission’s interim report was delivered in line with its mandate.

“The delivery of the report on 17 December was in line with the terms of reference of the commission, which specifically require the commission to make actionable recommendations to the president,” Michaels said.

“That is what the commission has done, as reflected in the statement issued by the president.”

Michaels said the commission welcomed the establishment of a special investigations task team but stressed that the commission itself would continue to action a number of its recommendations in partnership with law enforcement and oversight institutions.

He also addressed questions about individuals who have not yet appeared before the commission, including Etienne van der Walt.

“The commission has not made findings. These remain prima facie allegations,” Michaels said. “But given the prima facie evidence before it, the commission considered it appropriate to make these referrals.”

He added that all implicated persons would be afforded an opportunity to respond.

“Those persons of interest will be given the opportunity to appear before the commission to tell their side of the story and to answer to the allegations.”

Allegations not yet findings

The Presidency stressed that, with the exception of EMPD chief Julius Mkhwanazi, the commission has not yet heard responses from some of the individuals listed.

“The allegations against them remain prima facie allegations only and are not findings of the commission,” the statement said.

However, it added that the seriousness of the allegations warranted immediate referrals for investigation and possible disciplinary, prosecutorial or regulatory action.

Special task team established

To fast-track investigations, Ramaphosa has directed Police Minister Firoz Cachalia and Saps national commissioner General Fannie Masemola to establish a special investigations task team.

“The task team will institute investigations against people identified by the commission for investigation.

“Establishing a special unit is critical to ensure that these investigations take place as a matter of urgency,” the Presidency said.

Ramaphosa has also called on all law enforcement agencies and criminal justice institutions to act swiftly in implementing the commission’s recommendations to help restore public trust and strengthen the state’s capacity to fight crime and corruption.

“The president looks forward to the finalisation of the commission’s work and its contribution to the effective functioning of law enforcement agencies and the criminal justice system.”

