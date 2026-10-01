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Madlanga commission halts sitting as ‘Cat’ Matlala subpoena row sparks delay

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

1 October 2026

04:40 am

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The commission also confirmed that the inquiry will not sit on Friday, 2 October 2026 due to prior commitments.

Madlanga Commission halts sitting as 'Cat' Matlala subpoena row sparks delay

General overview at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 22 September 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

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The Madlanga commission has been forced to pause proceedings after the testimony of attempted murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala was postponed to 14 December 2026, cancelling Thursday’s sitting.

Evidence leader Advocate Matthew Chaskalson indicated that Matlala could be recalled sooner if developments in his criminal trial create an available hearing window and sufficient notice can be given.

Subpoena

Commission Chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga criticised the late service of Matlala’s subpoena, saying it was unacceptable that he only received it days before his scheduled appearance.

“I know, Chaskalson, that you are standing in and that it’s not your matter, but it is unacceptable that Mr Matlala was only subpoenaed on the 25th,” Madlanga said.

No sitting

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels also confirmed that the inquiry will not sit on Friday, 2 October 2026 due to prior commitments.

“Starting the week of 5 October, the commission will hold in‑camera hearings to hear evidence deemed unsuitable for public airing because of ongoing investigations and the confidential nature of the material.”

Seminar

Michaels added that the commission will host a two‑day seminar in October to prepare for drafting its final report.

“Public hearings are scheduled to resume on 9 November 2026, after the local government elections set for 4 November 2026.”

Report to Ramaphosa

Michaels said the commission will use the remainder of 2026 to conclude Phase Two of the inquiry, including the testimony of suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, before moving to Phase Three, which will see Lieutenant‑General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi return to the witness stand.

“The commission will, throughout December 2026 and January 2027, focus on the final report, which is due to be submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa on 25 January 2027.”

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Michaels further confirmed that the commission will no longer accept new submissions via its hotline or other platforms, but will continue to receive information relevant to matters already under investigation.

Read more on these topics

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