News

Home » News

Madlanga Commission to hear bid for secret intelligence testimony

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

3 minute read

20 October 2026

03:00 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The witness is expected to testify about the relationship between NICOC and other intelligence and security structures.

Madlanga Commission to Hear Bid for Secret Intelligence Testimony

General overview at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 22 September 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The Madlanga Commission is set to hear arguments in an application seeking to have the testimony of Dr Ntandazo Sifolo, the Acting Coordinator of the National Intelligence Coordinating Committee (NICOC), heard in-camera.

The application was brought by the commission’s evidence leaders on 12 October 2026 and is opposed by the amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism, Daily Maverick and Media24.

In-camera

Commission chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga on Monday directed that the in-camera application relating to Sifolo’s evidence will be heard in an open session at the commission’s venue in Pretoria on Wednesday, 21 October 2026, from 9am.

According to the directive, the applicants will be allocated 45 minutes to move and argue their application.

The respondents opposing the application will also be given 45 minutes to present their arguments and respond to the applicants’ submissions.

The applicants will then have 15 minutes to reply.

Written submissions

Dr Sifolo serves as the Acting Coordinator of NICOC, the body responsible for coordinating South Africa’s intelligence structures.

The commission said the parties’ written submissions relating to the application will be published on its website.

Testimony

Dr Sifolo was originally scheduled to begin testifying on 13 October 2026. However, in a late-night update, Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels confirmed that his appearance had been postponed.

The Citizen last week reported that an attorney representing the Commission supported the in-camera application with an affidavit describing the anticipated evidence as highly sensitive.

RELATED ARTICLES

“His evidence relates to classified material which has been declassified for use by the Commission but not for public dissemination,” the affidavit stated.

Intelligence

According to the affidavit, Dr Sifolo is expected to testify about the relationship between NICOC and other intelligence and security structures, as well as the identification, assessment and reporting of threats linked to organised crime and criminal syndicate infiltration of the criminal justice system.

The Commission argued that the confidential information is so deeply embedded in Dr Sifolo’s evidence that it cannot realistically be separated from the rest of his testimony.

Read more on these topics

justice system Madlanga commission media nopreml South African Police Service (SAPS) witness
Elections 2026 - The state of our nation

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News ‘Complete fabrication’: Mbeki denies secret meetings with De Klerk and SADF generals for their amnesty
News ‘I’m not here for revenge,’ Masemola says as he returns to lead Saps
News ‘Nothing to celebrate, Mbaks’: ANC has nothing to crow about over court ruling
Weather Gauteng heatwave warning: Temperatures to hit 35°C
News SAA pilot fights for career after being blamed for turbulence incident

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News