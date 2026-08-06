Madlanga commission hears Idac’s head of investigations lost powers after kidnapping

Matthews Sesoko told the commission that a new strategic plan altered reporting lines.

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head of investigations and operations, Matthews Sesoko, has revealed at the Madlanga commission that parts of his powers were stripped during his absence following a violent kidnapping incident.

Sesoko testified on Thursday, 6 August 2026, at the Bridgette Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria, detailing changes to his role and the operational structure of Idac.

Idac official testifies before the Madlanga commission

During his testimony, Sesoko – who previously served as head of investigations at the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) – outlined how Idac functions amid allegations that the unit, which falls under the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), had acted beyond its mandate.

The allegations relate to various investigations into the police’s Crime Intelligence division under an operation dubbed “Project Diversion”.

Sesoko described Idac as a prosecutorial-driven body in which deputy directors of public prosecutions (DDPPs) oversee investigative work.

These DDPPs lead multidisciplinary teams that include criminal and financial investigators, data analysts and project managers.

While chief investigators – including suspended official Dylan Perumal – previously reported to Sesoko, the DDPPs reported directly to former Idac head Andrea Johnson, who resigned from her position as the investigating director (ID) last month.

“The senior investigators would report to the chiefs,” Sesoko testified on Thursday, adding that state prosecutors reported to the DDPPs.

Shift in authority and responsibilities

Sesoko told the commission that the operations management committee (OMC) played a central role in oversight, with DDPPs, chief investigators and project managers presenting monthly updates on investigations.

He would then escalate matters from the meetings to Johnson, who in turn reported to the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP).

However, Sesoko told the commission that he no longer chairs the OMC.

“What happened is that when I came back to work after my unfortunate incident of kidnapping, I found that it had changed.

“A decision was made that the DDPPs would now chair that committee,” he said.

The Idac official further stated that he was not provided with any reasons or justification for the decision.

He confirmed that he returned to duty on 13 January 2026, after being abducted on 7 November 2025.

Sesoko was assaulted during the incident and later left near Rabie Ridge in Midrand, with his work-issued cellphone and laptop stolen.

According to Sesoko, further structural adjustments followed.

A revised strategic plan altered reporting lines, resulting in chief investigators no longer reporting to him, but instead directly to Johnson.

This change was formalised through updated performance agreements.

He testified his responsibilities relating to the chief investigators were reduced largely to administrative duties such as handling leave and travel matters.

Breakdown in established processes

Sesoko also indicated that cases were enrolled in court only after receiving final approval from Johnson following OMC deliberations.

However, this process had changed over time.

“Historically, that’s how it used to be. In the recent past, it was no longer like that, but in most of the matters that we dealt with and were able to enrol, that’s how it used to happen.”

He added that some investigations, including Project Diversion, were not discussed with the OMC at all and were handled directly by Johnson.

“It was indicated that they were sensitive matters,” Sesoko remarked.

Madlanga commission raises concerns

Commission chairperson and retired judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga highlighted that Sesoko’s experience marked the second instance in which he had been stripped of authority.

Additionally, commissioner Sesi Baloyi questioned why Sesoko’s involvement appeared inconsistent across cases.

While he was included in certain high-profile investigations, such as the probe into former National Assembly speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, he was excluded from others.

“To be honest, sometimes the decisions that ID would take, I really wouldn’t understand them.

“Sometimes, she would say to me, ‘I forgot to inform you,’ and inform me of a matter after the fact that she had taken this decision,” Sesoko responded to Baloyi.