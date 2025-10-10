Madlanga commission to resume on Monday — if allowed to proceed behind closed doors

Dumisani Khumalo will not testify at the Madlanga commission 'during this period'.

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is set to resume its hearings next week, but the proceedings may not be open to the public.

The commission, tasked with investigating allegations of political interference, corruption, and criminality within the justice system, last convened on Thursday, 2 October.

This followed four days of testimony from the head of the police’s Crime Intelligence division, Dumisani Khumalo.

Khumalo was expected to continue his evidence the next day, but he fell ill and was reportedly hospitalised.

The inquiry was also postponed to accommodate Commissioner Sesi Baloyi, who was fulfilling her duties as a member of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC).

The JSC has been conducting interviews for court vacancies from Monday, 6 October, until Friday, 10 October.

Madlanga commission to resume next week

On Friday, the commission’s spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels, indicated that the inquiry would resume on Monday, 13 October, with an application submitted to conduct the hearings behind closed doors.

“In view of the nature of the evidence to be presented when the hearings resume, the evidence leaders will apply for the hearings to be conducted in camera, in a closed session at which the media and members of the public will not be allowed.

“If the commission grants the application, the hearings will then proceed in camera until further notice,” he said in a brief statement on Friday.

Michaels also confirmed that Khumalo would not be testifying during this period.

“To clarify, Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo will not testify during this period.

“The commission remains committed to the principles of transparency and accountability.

“Should circumstances permit a change in the mode of hearing, the media and the public will be informed accordingly.”

Witness testimony

To date, five witnesses have testified before the commission, including Khumalo; KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi; National police commissioner Fannie Masemola; and Petronella Margaretha van Rooyen, head of legal services in the police.

KZN Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Elaine Harrison, has also given her evidence.

Most of the witnesses have corroborated one another’s evidence, confirming that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s directive to disband the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) exceeded his mandate.

The commission has also received testimony regarding Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya’s involvement in the disbandment and his alleged association with controversial businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Mchunu is currently on special leave, while Sibiya was suspended pending disciplinary proceedings.

Meanwhile, parliament’s ad hoc committee began its proceedings this week, hearing evidence from Masemola and Mkhwanazi.

