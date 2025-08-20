Here’s when the Madlanga commission investigating Mkhwanazi’s claims will start

The public hearings will be held in Pretoria.

Former Constitutional Court (ConCourt) judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga’s judicial commission of inquiry into the police is set to begin its proceedings next month.

The public hearings are scheduled to take place in Pretoria.

The inquiry has been tasked to investigate allegations of criminality, corruption, and political interference within South Africa’s criminal justice system.

Its scope extends to major state institutions, including the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the South African Police Service (Saps), and the State Security Agency (SSA).

The commission has the authority to summon individuals for testimony, among other functions, as outlined in the terms of reference published in the Government Gazette last month.

A preliminary report is expected within three months, followed by a final report in six months, although the timeframe could be extended if necessary.

President Cyril Ramaphosa previously stated that the inquiry should not take longer than a year.

Madlanga commission’s first sitting confirmed

In a statement released on Wednesday, the commission confirmed that hearings will officially commence on 1 September.

After considering several venues across Gauteng, the Bridgette Mabandla Justice College in central Pretoria has been chosen as the venue for the hearings.

“The venue is available to the commission free of charge,” the statement reads.

According to the commission, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development is handling logistical arrangements to ensure the hearings start on time.

“Likewise, the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure is attending to alterations that will make the venue fit for purpose.

“It is important for the public to note that the commission’s offices are not yet available for submissions and further announcements will be made in this regard.”

Ad hoc committee

The commission was established after KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s explosive allegations.

Among these were claims that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu – currently on special leave – intervened to disband the political killings task team in order to shield individuals linked to politically connected crime syndicates.

Mkhwanazi further alleged Mchunu had connections to tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, a figure who previously held a now-cancelled R360 million police contract.

A parliamentary ad hoc committee has also been set up to investigate Mkhwanazi’s claims, operating separately from the judicial commission.

This committee, which has until 31 October to complete its work, adopted draft terms of reference this week to guide MPs in carrying out the inquiry.

Hearings are scheduled to start in Johannesburg and will continue in Cape Town following Parliament’s recess.

