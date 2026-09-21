Madlanga commission: Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni cries foul over ‘procedural unfairness’

The businessman has also accused the commission of going beyond the scope of its mandate.

Taxi industry figure Johannes “Joe Ferrari” Sibanyoni has raised concerns about the way evidence has been disclosed to him during the Madlanga commission, accusing the inquiry of procedural unfairness.

Sibanyoni made the submissions on Monday, 21 September 2026, when he returned to the commission at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

The businessman, who previously appeared before the inquiry on 28 August, used his supplementary affidavit to raise several objections to the proceedings, including the timing of evidence disclosures and questions he believes fall outside the commission’s mandate.

Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni returns to Madlanga commission

At the centre of Sibanyoni’s complaint was what he described as a pattern of receiving evidence in stages after he had already submitted his original statement on 17 August.

This left him, the businessman contended, in a position where he was expected to repeatedly revisit his evidence as additional documents became available.

“I’ve raised and continue to raise with concern the manner in which we are being drip-fed information from the commission, which information is blatantly in the hands of the commission at the moment.

“With the understanding that when the same is finally made available, I’ll be expected to keep supplementing my statement,” Sibanyoni told the commission.

According to him, the process had financial consequences because each additional statement required his legal team’s involvement.

“To simply take it for granted that one can and will always bear the cost of lawyers to draft statements in this manner is truly not appropriate and should not be encouraged by this commission.”

Watch the Madlanga commission below:

Sibanyoni argued that he had warned the commission in advance that his initial statement would be “incomplete” due to lack of access to the relevant evidence, adding that to provide testimony in “drips and drabs defeats the process entirely”.

The taxi boss claimed his attorneys received more than 2 000 pages of documents on 4 September, 18 days after the deadline for his initial statement.

He testified that being required to make submissions before receiving the commission’s own evidence created an unfair sequence in the proceedings.

“This chronological inversion requiring me to file my statements before receiving the commission’s own evidence constitutes a fundamental procedural unfairness, which I have since formally recorded.”

Invokes right against self-incrimination

Sibanyoni also questioned the commission’s line of questioning concerning the Moloto Road and Evergreen Bus contracts.

The inquiry is probing the contracts amid allegations of tender fraud, but the businessman maintained that these issues were essentially “commercial and administrative” matters outside of the commission’s mandate.

He consequently declined to respond to several allegations, citing his right to remain silent and constitutional protection against self-incrimination.

“Any rule of the commission that purports to compel me to answer questions or provide information that may tend to incriminate me in any current or future criminal proceedings is unconstitutional to that extent and is of no force or effect.”

Gubis85 relationship comes under scrutiny

Another area addressed in Sibanyoni’s supplementary affidavit was his relationship with Gubis85 Solutions, a security company implicated in allegations of tender fraud in the City of Tshwane.

The commission previously heard that Gubis received R59 million for ad hoc services provided to the Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) between July 2024 and June 2025.

Sibanyoni told the inquiry that his sister is employed by Gubis and that her name appeared in the company’s financial records.

He rejected any suggestion that her employment pointed to an improper financial relationship involving him.

“It does not evidence any impropriety or circular payment structure involving me. My sister is an adult and a married woman.

“She does not report nor run her financial matters and arrangements through me,” Sibanyoni told the commission.

“Her knowledge of Gubis85 would without question be based on the fact that we all come from the same village.

“I don’t purport to hold exclusive control of Gubis85 and truly cannot be expected in the slightest manner to be able to explain affairs and matters that do not concern me.

“I also respect my sister as a person with rights to privacy. Her dealings, be it through employment or any other relation with Gubis85, [are] entirely her own,” the businessman added.

R145 000 monthly security fee

Sibanyoni further explained his own dealings with Gubis, telling the commission that the company had provided security services to him and entities in the taxi industry since March 2024.

He said he pays R145 000 a month for the services and described the amount as market-related, given the security threats he has allegedly faced.

“I am a leader in the taxi industry. It is not reasonable to expect that I should micromanage the affairs of every person or entity within my professional environment.

“I cannot be held responsible for what those in my proximity choose to do with resources they independently control.”