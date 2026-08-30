Madlanga commission: KZN Hawks cop ‘Deena’ Govender to face questions in open hearing

The commission has placed restrictions on what the Hawks officer may be required to disclose.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Hawks officer Deenadayalan “Deena” Govender is set to give evidence publicly before the Madlanga commission after his bid to have parts of his testimony heard behind closed doors was rejected.

The commission’s chairperson Mbuyiseli Madlanga delivered the ruling on Sunday, 30 August 2026, ahead of Govender’s return to the hot seat on Monday.

Govender had asked for portions of his evidence to be heard in camera when he recently appeared before the commission.

Madlanga, however, ruled that the officer must testify in an open session.

Deena Govender to resume testimony at Madlanga commission

Although Govender’s evidence will largely be heard in public, the commission has placed restrictions on what he may be required to disclose.

He will not have to identify witnesses connected to the investigation into the alleged theft of a large cocaine consignment from the Hawks’ Port Shepstone offices.

The commission previously heard that 541 kilograms of cocaine, with an estimated value of R200 million, disappeared in November 2021.

A case of theft and business burglary was subsequently opened amid allegations that Hawks officers were involved.

The drugs had been seized several months earlier, in June 2021, after law enforcement officers intercepted a container at the CHC depot in Isipingo.

Govender will also be protected from having to reveal specific police strategies, operational methods, investigation techniques or intelligence-gathering methods.

However, evidence connected to testimony previously given in camera by Witness P about a counterintelligence operation targeting organised drug gangs in Durban will be heard privately.

Alleged plot against tow-truck operator

Govender’s appearance comes amid serious allegations concerning the police operation that resulted in the deaths of tow-truck operator and alleged drug dealer Bevan Loftus and four other people.

Loftus, Sihle Zondi, Ryan Santos, Chase Fynn and Michigan Hippolyte were killed at a flat on 1 April 2023.

Govender, who heads the KZN police cash-in-transit (CIT) task team, has been accused of deploying members of his team against Loftus.

The commission has heard allegations that rival businessman Clive Naicker allegedly placed a R2.5 million bounty on Loftus and offered Govender money to have him killed.

It is further alleged that Govender’s team subsequently targeted Loftus while presenting him as a drug dealer.

The allegations against Govender were strengthened by testimony from KZN Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) deputy director for investigations Len John.

John previously told the commission that R2 million in cash was deposited into accounts linked to Govender and his wife, who is also a police officer, between August 2022 and December 2023.

Govender has denied the allegations and previously maintained that the operation in which Loftus and the other suspects were killed was a legitimate police operation.

Govender makes fresh allegations

The Hawks officer has also made allegations of his own before the commission on 21 August.

Govender played audio recordings in which he alleged that a “political fixer” named Mavuso Ntandani – who is allegedly close to Police Minister Senzo Mchunu – pressured him on 13 August to turn state witness and falsely implicate KZN Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and former provincial Hawks head Lesetja Senona over alleged police extra-judicial killings cases.