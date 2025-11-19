Madlanga commission hearing ‘self-serving lies’ – Malcolm X

"Tender fixer" Malcolm X says misleading testimony at the Madlanga commission risks compromising the inquiry’s findings and public trust.

Self-proclaimed government tender fixer and consultant Malcolm X has accused senior police officials of misleading the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry through what he terms “deliberate and self-serving lies” relating to the arrest of alleged criminal underworld figure Katiso “KT” Molefe.

Molefe is currently out on R400 000 bail on five counts of murder, including that of Oupa “DJ Sumbody” Sefoka and his two bodyguards, who were gunned down in Woodmead in 2022.

He has also been linked to the murder of DJ Vintos, real name Hector Buthelezi, who was shot outside a nightclub in Orlando East, Soweto, in March 2022.

Four witnesses have since told the commission, which is probing allegations of political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system, about the possible interference by the Hawks in the arrest, executed by the SA Police Service (Saps), at Molefe’s home in Sandton.

ALSO READ: ‘Bizarre’: Police implicated in shootings on PKTT members, Madlanga commission hears

Malcolm X disputes testimony by top police officials

Malcolm X, a socialite also known for his apparent proximity to celebrities, top politicians and prominent businesspeople, said he felt compelled to respond to testimony by Lieutenant-General Dumisani Khumalo, divisional commissioner of Crime Intelligence.

He said Khumalo had claimed during his testimony that an individual identified as Jabu Mthethwa had called the Hawks to interfere with the Political Killings Task Team’s (PKTT) operation to arrest Molefe at his Sandton home on December 6 last year.

Describing Khumalo’s claims as “a blatant lie”, Malcolm X warned that if left uncontested, the false testimony could influence the commission to arrive at an incorrect finding.

He accused both Khumalo and former PKTT member Captain Maxwell Wanda of knowingly concealing the truth, arguing that widespread media coverage last year made his role in the incident public knowledge.

Malcolm X reiterated that he was, in fact, the unnamed third party who contacted Hawks head Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya, believing at the time that the operation at Molefe’s home involved individuals impersonating police officers.

“My public announcement, which was confirmed as being true and accurate by Lebeya himself, was widely reported for days. It is highly unlikely that Khumalo and Wanda went to the commission unaware of the truth,” he said.

ALSO READ: Millions allegedly paid to Cele and Masemola by Cat Matlala, Brown Mogotsi tells Madlanga Commission

Willingness to testify and concerns over public confidence

Responding to questions over who had sent him to verify the credentials of the individuals at Molefe’s residence, Malcolm X said he would, if required, disclose the sender’s identity directly to the commission if.

He stressed the significance of the commission’s mandate, saying allegations being examined could profoundly damage public confidence in Saps if proven true.

“With the work of the commission concerning national security and the integrity of law enforcement agencies, it is crucial that testimony is truthful and credible.

“These lies threaten to undermine confidence in the ability of police to protect South Africans and fight crime and corruption,” Malcolm X said.

He said his lawyers have formally notified the commission of his willingness to testify and set the record straight.

“I hope the commission will call me so that I can prove that the narrative peddled under oath is a falsehood and a criminal act of perjury.

“As a responsible member of the public, I have a moral obligation to challenge and expose it in the interest of justice,” Malcolm X added.

NOW READ: Ekurhuleni restores EMPD media unit, insists move unrelated to Madlanga commission claims