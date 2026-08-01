‘Madlanga doesn’t play games’ – Ramaphosa takes aim at ‘hospitalised’ witnesses

The president says individuals are too scared to testify at the Madlanga commission.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa took the party’s election campaign to the Madibeng region in North West on Saturday, 1 August 2026, using the platform to criticise individuals allegedly avoiding the Madlanga commission on medical grounds.

The visit coincided with the start of the final voter registration weekend ahead of the local government elections scheduled for 4 November 2026.

Jobs and unemployment take centre stage

Addressing residents in Majakaneng, Ramaphosa highlighted job creation as government’s top priority in tackling the country’s high unemployment rate.

“Unemployment is the number one problem that we are looking at,” he told the crowd.

He pointed to the expanded public works programme (EPWP) as a key intervention, noting that while it would continue, sustained funding remained essential.

Ramaphosa also issued a stern warning to public officials involved in corruption, stressing that those who misuse state resources would face consequences.

“There are those to come into government with intentions to steal public funds. That’s why we established a commission you have been hearing about.

“They are being arrested now. They are in jail,” the president remarked.

[WATCH LIVE]ANC President Cde Cyril Ramaphosa Final Voter Registration Weekend,Madibeng-North West https://t.co/8RskfJR0mP — ANC – African National Congress (@MYANC) August 1, 2026

“Criminals must be scared because we will go after them and they will be arrested. Even those you are going to vote for on 4 November, our councillors, we don’t want criminals.

“We don’t want people who are going to steal money, we want accountable individuals in our society. We will kick out those who don’t have integrity through the door,” he added.

The ANC leader called for a shift in how councillors are selected, advocating for greater community involvement rather than relying solely on the party’s branches.

“We want you as our society to pick councillors you know, love and trust so that they can stand up for your communities.”

Service delivery challenges

Ramaphosa emphasised the need for municipalities to prioritise service delivery, including reliable access to water and proper road infrastructure, instead of self-enrichment.

He acknowledged improvements in the country’s power situation but noted that some communities still face electricity challenges as result of load reduction.

“The problems are going to be fixed.”

Illegal mining, a persistent issue in North West, was also highlighted as a priority for government intervention, thus, the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) had been deployed to assist the South African Police Service (Saps) in closing mine shafts to prevent zama zamas from engaging in unlawful activities.

He stressed that those wishing to engage in artisanal mining must do so legally by obtaining valid permits.

“You must get a licence.”

Madlanga commission controversy

Ramaphosa reaffirmed the role of the Madlanga commission of inquiry in addressing corruption, political interference and criminality within the justice system.

“Madlanga doesn’t play games. When you go there and don’t know you story, you will be locked up.

“They are frightened now. They are even scared to go there so they continuously end up being hospitalised,” the president said.

He added that witnesses were aware that the commission’s chairperson and retired judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga is known for asking probing and incisive questions.

The commission has faced delays and controversy due to repeated hospitalisations by key witnesses such former Idac head Andrea Johnson, North West businessman Suliman Carrim and Medicare24 Holdings CEO Mike Van Wyk.

The list also includes senior Crime Intelligence officer Feroz Khan, who was shot in an alleged hit in Houghton, Johannesburg, on 28 June – three days before he was anticipated to testify.

The Citizen previously revealed the extent of his injuries following claims the shooting may have been staged.

On social media, the trend of witnesses being hospitalised has been dubbed the “Madlanga Ward“.