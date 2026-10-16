Madlanga Commission rejects Cabonge interference claims as ‘false and incoherent’

Cabonge's claim emerged during the bail hearing of former deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya.

The Madlanga Commission has issued a rare, forceful rebuttal to allegations that individuals linked to the inquiry tried to interfere in a criminal investigation, dismissing the claims as “false, incoherent and not supported by any facts”.

The Commission’s response follows allegations purportedly made by Serge Cabonge in a voice recording played during the bail proceedings of former deputy national police commissioner for Crime Intelligence, Shadrack Sibiya, in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 13 October.

Allegations

In the recording, Cabonge allegedly claimed he knew someone who “sits in front” at the Madlanga Commission and suggested that senior figures linked to the inquiry sought to influence a criminal investigation.

Cabonge further alleged that the individual was the “judge president” of one of the country’s largest courts and wanted him to make a criminal case involving his girlfriend’s daughter disappear.

Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said the Commission learned of the allegations when the recording surfaced in court and initially said it would engage Cabonge and investigate the matter in line with its terms of reference.

Speculations

However, he said growing public speculation and commentary had compelled the Commission to issue a more comprehensive response.

“The nature of the allegations and commentary suggesting that senior representatives of a judicial commission sought to interfere with a criminal investigation cannot simply be allowed to circulate as though they have a factual foundation,” the Commission said.

Without merit

Michaels said the allegations were entirely without merit.

“The Commission wants to state clearly and categorically that the allegations are false, incoherent and are not supported by any facts.”

Michaels said the inquiry was concerned by attempts to lend credibility to unsubstantiated claims.

“The Commission rejects these allegations outright. There is simply no factual basis for the suggestion that any commissioner, evidence leader or representative of the Commission sought to influence or interfere in any criminal investigation.”

He added that the Commission remained committed to carrying out its mandate independently and without fear, favour or prejudice.

“The Commission has always conducted its proceedings transparently and within the framework of its terms of reference. Any suggestion that its representatives have acted outside those parameters is entirely untrue.”

Cabonge

Michaels further stressed that none of its commissioners or evidence leaders had ever met, spoken to or known Cabonge.

“None of the commissioners or evidence leaders have met, spoken to or know Mr Cabonge. Neither has anyone on behalf of the Commission ever communicated with Mr Cabonge, whether directly or through an intermediary, concerning Mr Cabonge’s appearance before the Commission.”

Michaels also urged members of the public to approach such claims with caution.

“We urge South Africans to treat allegations of this nature with the necessary caution and to distinguish between unverified claims and established facts.”

Resumption of Commission

The Commission said it would continue its mandated work, with public hearings set to resume on 9 November 2026.

Chaired by Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, the inquiry was established to investigate allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption within South Africa’s criminal justice system, including law enforcement and intelligence structures.

Despite the controversy surrounding the latest allegations, the Commission has insisted that its work will proceed uninterrupted.