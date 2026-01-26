Madlanga Commission resumes – here’s who is testifying

Since the commission commenced, there have been about 37 witnesses who have testified at the hearings.

Public hearings at the Madlanga Judicial Commission probing allegations of criminality, corruption and political interference in the police and criminal justice system are expected to dominate headlines when it resumes on Monday.

The commission will resume its first hearings in 2026 after the December break.

Interim report

The commission delivered its interim report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on 17 December, three months after the first hearing took place on 17 September.

A dozen witnesses are expected to testify over the next few months as phase two of the commission gets underway.

Serious allegations

Those implicated will have the opportunity to respond to the serious allegations made against them by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and other witnesses who corroborated or substantiated those allegations last year.

“Following the testimony in December 2025 of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu regarding the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT), the Commission’s hearing on Monday will continue with that theme and evidence related to political interference,” said Commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels.

New witnesses

Michaels said new witnesses are set to take the stand on Monday, with proceedings starting at 9:30am.

“On Tuesday, KwaZulu-Natal Hawks head Major-General Lesetja Senona is scheduled to appear before the Commission in line with an order handed down by the Chairperson of the Commission, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, on 26 November 2025.

“Dozens of witnesses are due to appear over the next few months as the Commission continues its inquiry. Due to security concerns, details of the Commission’s programme will be announced as and when necessary,” Michaels said.

The deadline for the commission is 17 March 2026.

High-profile witness

Since the Commission commenced, about 37 witnesses have testified at the hearings, nine of whom were part of phase two, which commenced last year after proceedings adjourned.

There have also been about 28 walk-ins at the Commission.

A number of high-profile witnesses will be appearing before the Commission during the second phase. Among those is Senona, after he was implicated in the testimony of witness X, who detailed how he allegedly was having a close relationship with tender tycoon Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala and his son, Thato Senona.

Witness X indicated that Matlala appeared to be facilitating or potentially buying a property for Thato.

The messages showed Matlala requesting that his father provide Thato’s Financial Intelligence Centre Act (FICA) documents for an offer to purchase.

