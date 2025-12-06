Madlanga Commission at risk? Witnesses ready to pull out after Marius van der Merwe ‘hit’

Some of the witnesses have, sources say, already received threats.

The Madlanga Commission has been thrown into disarray, with several witnesses expressing their intention to withdraw from testifying after the murder of Marius van der Merwe on Friday evening.

Van der Merwe, who appeared at the Commission last month as Witness D, was shot in an apparent hit outside his Brakpan, Gauteng, home.

The shooting occurred just after 8pm, when at least two men reportedly approached Van der Merwe and his family when they had just arrived home. They opened fire, shooting him in the head and leg, and then fled the scene, leaving his wife and children unharmed.

Police confirmed that an AK-47 automatic rifle was used in the shooting.

Witnesses fear for their lives, ready to pull out of commission

It is understood that no official protection was offered to Van der Merwe after his testimony, and that he believed his days were numbered after surviving an apparent hit two weeks ago.

The Citizen has learnt that witnesses who have yet to testify have also not been given protection and now fear for their lives.

Some of the witnesses have, sources say, already received threats.

One witness claimed their home had been broken into recently, just days after they found their alarm system had been tampered with.

The witness has also apparently been followed and has hired private security to protect themselves and their family.

Another said they had incriminating evidence that they wanted to present to the commission, but feared they would be next on the hit list.

The Commission has not responded to The Citizen’s request for comment on witness safety, and concerns that they may withdraw from proceedings. Any update will be included once received.

Will witnesses be given protection?

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola has ordered an urgent National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) meeting for Saturday to discuss witness protection in the aftermath of Van der Merwe’s death.

Natjoints is among the most senior security cross-department organisational teams in the country and recently oversaw the safety of international heads of state at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg. It includes officials from the police, the military, and state security.

The meeting will “discuss and look at ways of improving and or enhancing the safety and security of commission officials as well as all witnesses.”

“General Masemola will utilise the opportunity to also discuss efforts to improve and enhance safety and security measures for all role-players at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry,” added the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster.

The extended its “deepest condolences to the van der Merwe family”.

“The Commission would like to acknowledge Mr Van der Merwe’s contribution towards uncovering serious allegations of criminality and corruption in the Ekhuruleni Metropolitan Municipality and Ekhuruleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD).”

Van Der Merwe’s testimony

Van der Merwe testified at the Madlanga Commission in November that suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief, Julius Mkhwanazi, had ordered him to dispose of the body of a suspect who died in police custody in 2022.

Fearing for his life, he said he complied with the order and dumped the body in a dam.

