Is the chief evidence leader leaving Madlanga commission?

The commission is expecting to hear testimony to Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo on Monday.

The Madlanga commission’s chief evidence leader, advocate Terry Motau, has reportedly requested to leave the commission.

Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga has reportedly pleaded with Motau to reconsider his request, stating his departure would affect the commission’s work.

Motau reportedly confirmed to City Press that he was still engaged in discussions with the commission, and that it was “premature” to discuss the matter as nothing had been finalised.

Madlanga commission

This development comes less than two weeks after the commission commenced on 17 September. The commission was initially scheduled to commence on 1 September, but was postponed due to delays in procuring vital infrastructure.

The commission was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa following a media briefing on 6 July, in which KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla levelled several allegations against police management and the judiciary, among others.

ALSO READ: Madlanga Commission: Here’s what to expect

Mkhwanazi was the first to take the stand as a witness, with his testimony spanning over three days, delving deeper into his allegations.

He doubled down on his allegations against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, stating that there is evidence proving his involvement with crime syndicates.

National Provincial Commissioner Fannie Masemola was the second witness and testified that Mchunu’s directive to disband the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) encroached on the commissioner’s mandate.

Masemola said Mchunu is responsible for the policy direction of the Saps, not its operational matters. This was later confirmed by Major-General Margaretha van Rooyen, the head of governance, legislation, and policy at the SA Police Service’s legal services division.

On Friday, the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Advocate Elaine Harrison, informed the Madlanga commission that she had learned about the disbandment of the PKTT through social media.

ALSO READ: No arrests made on task team dockets despite instructions to do so – Mkhwanazi

She said that had she been consulted before the disbandment letter was drafted, she would have spoken out against it.

On Monday, Crime Intelligence boss Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo will testify at the commission. Khumalo, who led the task team, is expected to provide further insight into the team’s operational matters.

The commission is expected to conclude within three months, after which a report will be handed over to Ramaphosa.